Headlines – June 10, 2020

News

Trump wanted to fire Esper over troops dispute-

President Trump last week was on the brink of firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper over their differing views of domestic use of active-duty military, before advisers and allies on Capitol Hill talked him out of it, according to several officials.



Amid tensions with U.S., Iran builds fake aircraft carrier to attack-

As tensions remain high between Iran and the U.S., the Islamic Republic appears to have constructed a new mock-up of an aircraft carrier off its southern coast for potential live-fire drills.



Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan Strait after U.S. flyover-

A group of Chinese warplanes flew into the Taiwan Strait and briefly approached Taiwan, just hours after a U.S. transport plane passed over the island on June 9.





Business

U.S. Air Force delays full-rate production decision for KC-46 aircraft-

The U.S. Air Force will delay a full-rate production milestone for the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker to the end of fiscal 2024 to correspond with a fix for one of the aircraft’s key systems, the service announced late June 8.



Defense industry aid in limbo as new COVID package drags-

It’s been seven weeks since Pentagon officials first pledged to ask Congress for billions of dollars in the next stimulus package to help defense contractors affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the request remains in limbo.





Defense

This summer could be a make or break moment for U.S. Air Force’s next fighter program-

The U.S. Air Force is on track to finalize a business case for its ambitious next-generation fighter this summer, its top acquisition official said June 9, and the results could be a make or break moment for the program.



Pentagon can’t afford all of the weapons it wants, new report says-

Based on projected funding levels, the military will be forced to choose winners and losers among its priority projects.



Army study asks: How much modernization can we afford?-

The Army’s drive to modernize by 2035 is too big for traditional five-year spending plans, acquisition chief Bruce Jette said. So he’s reviving long-term economic forecasting used in the Cold War.



Lawsuit against SecDef dropped after transgender sailor gets waiver to serve-

The Navy has issued a waiver allowing a transgender lieutenant to continue to serve openly as a woman, despite a military policy that could have resulted in her discharge.



Airborne laser weapon on track for 2022 demonstration-

Leaders from Air Force Special Operations Command wanted an airborne-mounted laser weapon by the end of 2019.





Veterans

VA’s protective equipment supplies inadequate for second wave of coronavirus, officials warn-

Veterans Affairs’ top health official said the current 30-day supply of personal protective equipment is about half what he wants it to be and about five months less than what will be needed if the coronavirus pandemic has a second wave in the fall.



Trust in VA now at an all-time high, VA says-

The level of trust veterans have in the medical care they receive at the Department of Veterans Affairs has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, averaging nearly 90 percent for the first time since the department began soliciting feedback in late 2017.









