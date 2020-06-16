146th Airlift Wing welcomes incoming commander

Advertisement

California Air National Guard Col. Lisa Nemeth stands at the position of attention while the U.S. National Anthem plays during an Assumption of Command ceremony at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., June 13, 2020. During the ceremony, Nemeth assumed command of the 146th Airlift Wing. The wing is equipped with eight C-130J aircraft and supports the State of California, the Air National Guard, and the United States Air Force.











California Air National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher Lowe and Col. Lisa Nemeth participate in an assumption of command ceremony at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., June 13, 2020. As commander of the 146th, Nemeth leads and directs more than 1,200 permanent and part-time personnel and is responsible for 18 subordinate groups, squadrons, and flights. The 146th Airlift Wing is tasked to support worldwide mobility and combat operations as well as emergency response, domestic operations and defense support to civil authorities for the community, state and nation.









