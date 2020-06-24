Free STEM webinars available to Antelope Valley, Kern County teachers

Advertisement

NASA and STARBASE Edwards have collaborated and produced two free STEM webinars to all K-12 teachers in the Antelope Valley and Kern county area.

This is a wonderful opportunity to engage teachers in the STEM education. The webinar will provide free NASA resources, hands-on-activities, and bilingual services.

The webinars will be hosted in the morning on Aug. 4, and in the afternoon of Aug. 6.

The webinars will also provide teachers the ability to earn 1.5 free credit hour towards their certification/re-certification through Texas State University.

Participants will get an overview of the Next Gen STEM Moon to Mars NASA mission and learn about the Engineering Design Process by engaging in STEM team-building activities intended to promote teamwork. Each activity builds a foundation of communication, collaboration and critical thinking that is important for later engineering design challenges.

Educators can register for their choice of webinar at the links below –

Aug. 4, 2020

https://na.eventscloud.com/553201



Aug. 6, 2020

https://na.eventscloud.com/553321









