AF F-16 crashes in South Carolina

A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. crashed at approximately 11:30 p.m., June 30, 2020, on base.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

Col. Lawrence T. Sullivan, commander of the 20th FW confirmed in a video release July 1 that the pilot had died in the crash. Next of kin notification is ongoing.

Shaw Air Force Base emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The wing flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The 55th Fighter Squadron, 77th Fighter Squadron and 79th Fighter Squadron comprise the flying aspect of the wing.









