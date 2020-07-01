Contracts Briefs

Advertisement

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $226,254,087 modification (P00006) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0077 for a 44 M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; New Boston, Texas; and Camden, Ark., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $226,254,087 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $127,718,247 modification (P00355) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to exercise available options to support the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Army) funds; 2020 overseas contingency operations, defense funds; 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds; 2020 procurement, defense-wide funds; and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $127,718,247 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $92,966,361 firm-fixed-price contract for production and delivery of the M4A1 Selectable Lightweight Attack Munition (SLAM) and the M320A1 SLAM trainer kit. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (CW15QKN-20-D-0012).

Inverness Technologies Inc., Annandale, Va., was awarded a $46,859,018 firm-fixed-price contract in support of the Soldier For Life Transition Assistance Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Knox, Ky., with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2021. U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Knox, Ky., is the contracting activity (W9124D-20-C-0011).

CTA Construction Co. Inc., Waltham, Mass., was awarded a $35,521,088 firm-fixed-price contract to construct the Soldier Squad Performance Research Institute. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Natick, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 19, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $35,521,088 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Mass., is the contracting activity (W912WJ-20-C-0007).

MC Dean Inc., Tysons, Va., was awarded a $25,874,603 firm-fixed-price contract for a design-bid-build construction project at Buckley Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colo., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $25,874,603 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0028).

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc., Lansing, Mich., was awarded a $23,358,026 modification (P00010) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0187 for services to support the Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) effort for the repair, cleaning, warehousing and distribution of the OCIE Northeast Region. Work will be performed in Lansing, Mich., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $23,358,026 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Manhattan Construction Co., Arlington, Va., was awarded a $21,948,550 firm-fixed-price contract for medical research acquisition building replacement. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Frederick, Md., with an estimated completion date of April 6, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $21,948,550 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0027).

Intercontinental Construction Contracting, Passaic, N.J., was awarded a $15,890,038 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a golf clubhouse facility at West Point. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of June 20, 2022. Fiscal 2020 non-appropriated funds in the amount of $15,890,038 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0019).

Loc Performance Products Inc.,* Plymouth, Mich., was awarded a $15,639,264 modification (P00012) to contract W15QKN-18-C-0073 for 18 improved armored cab modification kits for the M270A2 version of the Multiple Launch Rocket System. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $15,639,264 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Vectrus Mission Solutions Corp., Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $13,266,231 modification (000182) to contract W52P1J-13-G-0027 for contractor logistics support services for the 82nd Airborne Division. Work will be performed in Fayetteville, N.C., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $1,105,520 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

HHI Corp.,* Ogden, Utah, was awarded a $10,898,457 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a company operations facility at Butts Army Airfield. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Fort Carson, Colo., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 5, 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $10,898,457 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-C-0027).

Inland Dredging Co. LLC,* Dyersburg, Tenn., was awarded a $9,032,700 firm-fixed-price contract for furnishing one fully crewed and equipped hydraulic pipeline cutterhead dredge on a rental basis. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2020. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-20-F-0152).

CH2M Hill International Services Inc., Englewood, Colo., (W911KB2-0-D-0018); and Productive Outcomes LLC,* Dallas, Ga., (W911KB-20-D-0019), will compete for each order of the $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for administrative and general consulting services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded an $8,006,398 modification (P00353) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to perform the completion efforts under Work Directive 0095-R001, Revision 8 (Retrofit, Rev 8), for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle system. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $8,006,398 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Air Force

Chugach Range and Facilities Services JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded an $118,983,378 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable contract for Ascension Island Mission Services. This contract provides for radar tracking, space surveillance tracking, telemetry, timing and sequencing, communications, airfield operations, operations, maintenance and engineering support for facilities, systems, equipment, utilities and base operating support responsibilities. Work will be performed on Ascension Island Auxiliary Airfield, Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $104,367 are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2521-20-C-0024).

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded $101,345,500 for an undefinitized contract action under a new firm-fixed-price contract for F-15EX Lot One engine production. This action provides for the purchase and delivery of F110-GE-129 engines, including installs and spares and modernized engine monitoring system computers. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2022. This award is the result of an unusual and compelling urgency acquisition. Fiscal year 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,172,750; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $7,879,995 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-20-C-0016).

Data Monitor Systems Inc., Midwest City, Okla., has been awarded a $23,961,461 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for materiel management operations (MMO). This contract provides MMO support for the 412th Test Wing (412 TW) which supports more than 37 tenant organizations, including the Air Force Research Laboratory, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron and Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. The 412 TW is also host to the core facilities that enable flight and ground tests within the Range Division, Benefield Anechoic Facility, Integrated Flight Avionics Systems Test Facility and the Air Force Electronic Warfare Evaluation Simulator. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and eight offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,413,286 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB is the contracting activity (FA9301-20-D-0003).

Aviation Training Consulting LLC, Altus, Okla., has been awarded a $10,486,636 firm-fixed-price modification (P00045) to contract FA8621-16-C-6339 for B-52 Training System Offensive System Mission Trainer H1 Combat Network Communications Technology upgrade. The contract modification is for the third increment of the seven-year basic contract. Work will be performed at Sterling, Va., and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $9,167,709; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,318,927 will be obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $10,486,636. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Braxton Technologies LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded an $8,606,785 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00015) to contract FA8806-19-C-0003 for support to the Defensive Cyber Operations Space (DCO-S) operational project. The contract modification provides for cyber defense capabilities to space mission systems through integration with Enterprise Ground Services. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed June 29, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $8,606,785 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $88,972,890. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $7,322,204, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00020) to contract FA7022-16-C-0007 for development and sustainment of the atmosphere and space mission system. This modification provides for the exercise of an option to provide 12 months of services under the basic contract. Work will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,924,004; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $736,000 are being obligated at time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $30,510,946. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Patrick AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Navy

Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $106,973,015 modification (P00041) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-0048. This modification is for the low rate initial production of organic capability pilot repair material, technical publications, peculiar support equipment and logistics support for the CH-53K King Stallion aircraft. Work will be performed in Shelton, Conn., (62.95 percent); Claverham, France (5.35 percent); Longueil, Quebec, Canada (3.32 percent); West Palm Beach, Fla., (3.08 percent); Chesterfield, Mo., (2.72 percent); Rockmart, Ga., (2.54 percent); Springfield, N.J., (2.27 percent); Vancouver, Wash., (2.07 percent); Stratford, Conn., (1.77 percent); Jackson, Miss., (1.75 percent); Westbury, N.Y., (1.58 percent); Manassas, Va., (1.45 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (1.31 percent); Irvine, Calif., (1.12 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (5.23 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.49 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $106,973,015 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md.,, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $54,444,678 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N68335-20-F-0277) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This order procures maintenance support equipment and recurring peculiar support equipment, along with associated non-recurring engineering and integrated logistics support for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $47,535,758; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,908,920 will be obligated at time of award, $47,535,758 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Shadow Objects LLC,* Leonardtown, Md., is awarded a $48,188,581 firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort-term, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides oversight and management of the Naval Air Procurement Group eBusiness architecture including data alignment, ePS implementation planning and support, audit readiness, contracts digital business and business process efforts. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0070).

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nev., is awarded a not-to-exceed $43,500,000 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures upgrade air traffic control and landing systems equipment and provides for installation on Navy aircraft carriers at the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Naval Air Technical Training Center Schoolhouse and the Naval Air Systems Command test bed. Work will be performed in Sparks, Nev., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N68335-20-D-0040).

RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded $25,686,000 for firm-fixed-price task order N62473-20-F-4839 under a multiple award construction contract for an operations support facility at the Naval Base Coronado. The task order also contains 10 unexercised options and three planned modifications, which if exercised, will increase the cumulative task order value to $34,168,240. Work will be performed in Coronado, Calif. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a facility to support Special Operations Forces Naval Special Warfare Group One operations. The facility will support a variety of functions including administration, conference and training and operational gear storage. Paving and site improvements include excavation and grading, foundations, sidewalks and plazas, service drives and parking. Utilities include underground electrical distribution, telecommunications, protected distributions system, gas, exterior lighting, domestic and fire protection water system and sanitary sewer system. The options, if exercised, provide for a secure annex expansion, facility expansions, site amenities, communications and emergency power, a high density storage system, a photovoltaic system and recycled water plumbing. The planned modifications, if issued, provide for furniture, fixtures, audiovisual and physical security equipment. Work is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2017 and 2020 military construction (Defense-wide) contract funds in the amount of $25,686,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-17-D-0820).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $12,906,193 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-20-F0644) against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides for the production and delivery of 62 Audio Management Computer-Lite computers to be used as spares in the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter in support of the Naval Supply Systems Command, the government Australia and Saudi Arabia and to support the development of the Operation Test Program Set for the Navy. Additionally, this order provides for the production and delivery of 33 flight management computers for installation on the Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopter and 50 SP-103E circuit cards for retrofit computer upgrades. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,224,310; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $477,803; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,349,106; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $5,854,974 will be obligated at time of award, $1,349,106 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Noble Sales Co. Inc.,* Rockland, Mass., is awarded a $12,362,495 firm-fixed- price blanket purchase agreement contract to stock, store and issue supplies, construction materials and hardware in support of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii. The contract will include a 12-month base period, with no option period. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 general (Navy) funds will be provided on individual task orders as they are issued against the agreement and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This is a follow-on award of a blanket purchase agreement under the U.S. General Services Administration Federal Supply Schedule Special Item Number 51V for maintenance, repairs and operations with a limited sources justification and one offer was received. The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, Regional Contracting Department, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N00604-20-A-4000).

Arrow Tech Associates Inc., South Burlington, Vt., is awarded a $12,174,838 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for work on a modular, ultra-extended range quad wing 155mm Deep Strike Cargo Artillery Round (Deep SCAR) compatible with the M777 Lightweight Towed 155mm Howitzer (M777). This 155mm Deep SCAR will inform the art of the possible for artillery projectiles by far exceeding the range capability over existing systems. Work will be performed in South Burlington, Vt. (60 percent); Franklin, Tenn., (22 percent); Tewksbury, Mass., (7 percent); Carlsbad, Calif., (5.5 percent); Kissimmee, Fla., (4.5 percent); and Phoenix, Ariz., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by June 2024. The total cumulative value of this contract is $12,174,838. The base period is $12,174,838 with no option periods. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,873,382 are obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-19-S-B001, “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-20-C-1071).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $9,825,609 modification (P00039) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification exercises an option to perform Chase aircraft maintenance for Lot 12 F-35 Lighting II aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,168,441; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,530,838; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,126,330 will be obligated at time of award, $6,699,279 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Defense Logistics Agency

I-Solutions Direct Inc., doing business as I-Solutions Group, Fort Washington, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $34,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for commercial metal products. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S .Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 18-month bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Pennsylvania; Arizona; California; Idaho; Montana; Nevada; Oregon; Utah; Washington; and Wyoming, with a Dec. 8, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E5-20-D-0007).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $28,147,925 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-0011) against a three-year basic ordering agreement (SPRPA1-17-D-003U) for follow-on consumable performance based support for the P-8A program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Missouri; Texas; and Washington, with a June 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

SRCTec LLC, Syracuse, New York, has been awarded a maximum $17,986,641 hybrid firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRBL1-20-R-0006 for the procurement and repair of the radar system and cylinder supporting the AN/TPQ-50 Counterfire Target Acquisition Radar System. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period. Location of performance is New York, with a June 29, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customer is the Defense Department. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds and other procurement funds as necessary. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland (SPRBL1-20-D-0047).

Technical Sales Equipment LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $10,557,718 firm-fixed-price contract for computer numerically controlled, horizontal and vertical turning center milling machines. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with one 13-month option period. Locations of performance are Ohio and Georgia, with a July 26, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A8-20-C-0006).

L-3 Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, has been awarded a maximum $8,232,575 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-CL0N) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPRPA1-20-G-CL01) for antenna assemblies in support of the Triton weapon platform. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a two-year ten-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Utah, with an April 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military customer is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

SAE Inc., Logan, Utah, has been awarded a maximum $7,674,928 firm-fixed-price contract for automatic robotic wing measurement and de-fastener systems. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Utah, with a Feb. 15, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4A8-20-C-0008).

