Headlines – July 3, 2020

News

Pentagon report: Russia working with Taliban, others to ‘expedite a U.S. military withdrawal-

Russia is working with the Taliban, Afghan government and others with interests in Afghanistan to hasten a U.S. military withdrawal from the country, the Pentagon said in a report released July 1.



Afghan contractor handed out Russian cash to kill Americans, officials say-

A small-time businessman became a key middleman for bounties on coalition troops in Afghanistan, U.S. intelligence reports say. Friends saw him grow rich, but didn’t know how.





Business

Ligado would be banned from DOD contracts under House plan-

Lawmakers took another apparent jab at Ligado Networks on Wednesday as the House Armed Services Committee passed a ban on the Pentagon awarding contracts to firms that interfere with Global Positioning System signals.



U.S. buys additional 248 JLTVs from Oshkosh-

The U.S. government has placed a new $127 million order for 248 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles from Oshkosh, the company announced July 1.



U.S. Air Force awarded another batch of contracts to build its new battle management system-

The Air Force on July 1 announced its second round of Advanced Battle Management System contracts, a series of awards to 18 companies worth up to $950 million apiece.



Israel Aerospace Industries CEO says he’s stepping down-

Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Nimrod Sheffer announced July 1 that he is stepping down after two years in the position.



GE gets contract for first batch of F-15EX engines-

General Electric received a $101.4 million contract for the first batch of engines to power the F-15EX fighter being acquired by the Air Force, according to a June 30 notice from the Pentagon.





Defense

Defying veto threat, House panel pushes to rename bases honoring Confederate leaders-

Defense officials would be forced to rename military bases honoring Confederate leaders under a measure passed by a House panel July 1, defying a veto threat issued by President Donald Trump just a few hours earlier.



U.S. Navy’s first 4 littoral combat ships to leave the fleet in 9 months-

The Navy’s first four littoral combat ships will be headed into mothballs next March, according to a June 20 message from the chief of naval operations.



Next-gen ICBM program nukes defunding attempt in House panel-

The House Armed Services Committee on July 1 shot down a plan to slash funding for the Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. The vote was a bipartisan 44-12.





Veterans

Lawmakers debate women veterans’ access to VA reproductive health care-

As more reproductive-age women become eligible for VA healthcare, lawmakers on July 1 debated issues including access to contraception, in vitro fertilization and abortion.



Coronavirus cases among Veterans Affairs patients tripled in June-

The number of active coronavirus cases among Department of Veterans Affairs patients tripled in June, with more than 4,100 active cases at 138 medical sites spread across the country.









