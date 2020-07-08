Headlines – July 8, 2020

Advertisement

News

Top U.S. general in the Middle East skeptical that Russian bounties led to troops’ deaths-

The top U.S. general for the Middle East said July 7 that the intelligence suggesting that Russia may have paid Taliban militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan was worrisome, but he is not convinced that any bounties resulted in U.S. military deaths.



Lawmakers consider spending $1 million to strip all Confederate names from U.S. Army bases-

House lawmakers are attempting to allocate $1 million in a defense spending bill to rename US Army bases that honor Confederate leaders during the Civil War.





Business

Brazil starts producing Swedish Gripen jets-

Brazil has officially begun manufacturing fighter jets with the start of production at a new facility that makes sections of the Saab Gripen, Swedish aerospace company Saab announced July 7.



Lithuania to buy U.S. helicopters to bolster NATO capabilities in Baltics-

The U.S. plans to sell six UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to Lithuania to boost allied quick response capabilities in a region regarded by some security analysts as one of NATO’s most vulnerable.



U.S. approves Osprey sale to Indonesia as Japan preps to deploy the aircraft-

The State Department has approved the sale of eight MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft to Indonesia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced July 6.



L3Harris pushes advanced autonomy for unmanned maritime vehicles-

L3Harris has set its sights on the intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance market for unmanned maritime systems, identifying opportunities to combine the legacy unmanned surface vehicle technologies of ASV Global with the communications and sensor specialisms of the wider company since the latter was acquired in September 2018.



Defense industry’s COVID closings decline, Pentagon agency says-

The defense industry has made major strides reducing the impact of COVID-19 on operations, decreasing total closings of facilities to six on Monday from a high of 148 in mid-April, according to the Pentagon agency that oversees contracts.





Defense

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DOD-

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Pentagon to more quickly stop buying F-35 fighter jet components from Turkey.



U.S. Navy shakes up the carrier Ford program after latest setback-

The officer overseeing the deployment of the carrier Gerald R. Ford was fired July 1, the latest jolt to the trouble program that has been operating under a microscope as technical problems with nearly two dozen new technologies bundled into the lead ship have piled up.



Here’s where Air Force’s pilot shortfall is the worst-

Despite the Air Force’s full-court press in recent years to close its persistent and troubling pilot shortfall, the gaps in crucial categories remain — and in some cases, have worsened.





Veterans

Military’s top appeals court to consider whether retirees can be court-martialed-

The case of a retired sailor who was court-martialed after leaving the Navy has reached the military’s highest appeals court, potentially setting the stage for a U.S. Supreme Court battle on the matter.



VA budget passes House panel-

Veterans Affairs programs would see a hefty funding boost in fiscal 2021 under plans advanced by House appropriators on July 6, continuing the trend in recent years of increased money for the department despite modest growth or cuts for other federal agencies.



Tulane University receives $12.5 million grant to treat brain injuries and PTSD in veterans-

Tulane University received a $12.5 million grant for the creation of a new Center for Brain Health, which will focus on treating brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder in military veterans.



VA reports nearly 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 among VA patients-

Veterans Affairs officials reported nearly 5,000 active cases of coronavirus among patients at under their care as of Tuesday morning, but VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said that three-fold increase in cases over the last month doesn’t point to the department’s system being overwhelmed.



U.S. government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates, particularly among veterans-

The federal government launched a broad national campaign July 7 aimed at reducing high suicide rates, urging the public to reach out to others, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and acknowledge daily stresses in people’s lives.









