Contracts Briefs

Missile Defense Agency

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $150,000,000 undefinitized contract modification (P00057) to previously awarded HQ0147-12-C-0004/-19-C0004 on the Ground-based Midcourse Defense development and sustainment contract (DSC). The scope of work under the current DSC includes development, fielding, test, systems engineering, integration and configuration management, equipment manufacturing and refurbishment, training and operations and sustainment for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense weapon system and associated support facilities. Under this undefinitized modification, the Missile Defense Agency executes the procurement of four additional Configuration 2 Ground Based Interceptor boost vehicles to maintain the fleet and flight test programs. The value of this contract, including options, is increased from $11,337,396,890 to $11,487,396,890. The work will be performed in Chandler, Ariz., and the period of performance is from July 10, 2020, to July 30, 2023. This acquisition was executed on a sole-source basis. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of in the amount of $72,000,000 have been obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Navy

ASMD LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $100,000,000 maximum amount, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer contract for design and engineering services for various projects funded by the government of Japan (GOJ) direct cash contributions (or otherwise referred to as the Mamizu funds) and U.S. funds for the development of infrastructure and facilities covered by the Defense Policy Review Initiative under the cognizance of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. Work will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility, including but not limited to, Hawaii and Guam, and may include work in the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands. The work to be performed provides for design and engineering services for the execution and delivery of plans and specifications, including design-build request for proposal contract documents and design-bid-build contract documents; technical surveys and reports including engineering investigation, site investigation, topographical survey, geotechnical investigation and munitions of explosive concern investigation; functional analysis concept development/design charrettes; construction cost estimates; and post construction award services. Work is expected to be completed by July 2025. Contract funds in the amount of $20,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Contract funds are GOJ direct cash contributions. Future task orders will be primarily funded by GOJ direct cash contributions. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-D-0001).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $87,498,287 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides non-recurring engineering for the development and maturation of the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) in support of data migration and transition to the newly developed F-35 Operational Integrated Data Network (ODIN). ALIS and ODIN provide maintenance capabilities to support worldwide F-35 operations. Additionally, this contract provides software and hardware engineering in support of F-35 ODIN development, delivery and associated data management activities for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (75 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0007).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., is awarded a $70,337,682 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the development and delivery of the PC-based Open-architecture for Reconfigurable Training Systems (PORTS). Work will be performed in Middletown, R.I., (60 percent); Orlando, Fla., (13 percent); San Diego, Calif., (7 percent); Newport, R.I., (5 percent); Point Loma, Calif., (5 percent); Norfolk, Va., (1 percent); Dam Neck, Va., (1 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (1 percent); Mayport, Fla.,. (1 percent); Everett, Wash., (1 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (1 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (1 percent); Fallon, Nev., (1 percent); and Yokosuka, Japan (1 percent). Additionally, this contract provides PORTS life cycle support to include training system modifications, trainer hardware purchases, configuration, installation and disposal, distance simulation software deficiency analysis, engineering distance simulation software, on-site simulation software troubleshooting, Training Equipment Change Request (TECR) corrections, TECR installation and test, spare parts and simulation software product delivery for PORTS-related trainers around the world. Work is expected to be completed by July 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N61340-20-D-0016).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $17,229,374 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0493) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0003. This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of upgrading the existing Tactical Tomahawk Guidance Test Set (TTGTS) product baseline to eliminate obsolescence and production issues. Additionally, this order provides for the development, test and delivery of six new TTGTSs. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (77 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (4 percent); Glenrothes Fife, United Kingdom (3 percent); Midland, Ontario (3 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (2 percent); Scottsdale, Ariz., (2 percent); North Salt Lake, Utah (1 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (7.5 percent); and various location outside the continental U.S. (0.5 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,229,374 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Tewksbury, Mass., was awarded a $9,686,463 cost-plus-fixed fee and firm-fixed-price order under basic ordering agreement N00024-18-G-5501 for engineering design and component replacement parts to support the Dual Band Radar systems. Work will be performed in Andover, Mass., (25 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (25 percent); Tewksbury, Mass., (25 percent); and Portsmouth, R.I., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,686,463 will be obligated at time of award and funding in the amount of $2,975,360 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was procured under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-F-5505).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $7,344,470 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-5102 to exercise an option for AEGIS Platform Systems Engineering Agent efforts for the integration and delivery of AEGIS Baseline 9 capabilities. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J. The contract provides for the completion of the development and fielding of the AEGIS Baseline 9 AEGIS Weapon System and integrated AEGIS Combat System on the remaining AEGIS Technical Insertion (TI) 12 configured destroyers as well as TI 12 and TI 08 configured cruisers. Work is expected to be completed by July 2021. Fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $7,344,470 will be obligated at time of award and funding in the amount of $1,380,964 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Air Force

TAC Industries, Springfield, Ohio, has been awarded a $69,422,312 requirements contract for the production of cargo nets for the support equipment and vehicles division at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The base contract year has a value of $13,469,074; Option One has a value of $13,565,182; Option Two has a value of $13,842,626; Option Three has a value of $14,127,218; and Option Four has a value of $14,418,212. The contract provides for the production of 40,600 low profile side nets and 17,000 top nets under the basic period, and best estimated quantities of 40,600 low profile side nets and 17,000 top nets during each option period thereafter. Work will be performed in Springfield, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by July 10, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the amount of $13,469,074 are be obligated at the time of first delivery order award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8534-20-D-0005).

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $29,702,388 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00013) to contract FA9453-18-D-0018, task order FA9453-18-F-0007, to provide technical and programmatic support of Tactical Space and Small Satellite Portfolio’s core competencies and mission lifecycle. This includes support of the mission phases from concept through design, implementation, operations and transition of space assets. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed Sept. 29, 2023. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $53,550,559. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,329,250 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity.

Howell Instruments Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded an $8,034,280 firm-fixed-price, requirements-type contract, for the production of environmental control test sets. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed July 9, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Support Equipment Directorate, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8533-20-D-0006).



U.S. Army

Phylway Construction LLC,* Thibodaux, La., was awarded a $51,702,210 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of hurricane protection features in Plaquemines Parrish, La. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in New Orleans, La., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $51,702,210 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912P8-20-C-0032).

Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co., Pine Bluff, Ariz., was awarded a $48,002,240 firm-fixed-price contract for flood control on the Mississippi River and tributaries. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 10, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-20-D-0011).

Speegle Construction Inc.,* Niceville, Fla., was awarded a $10,373,085 firm-fixed-price contract to construct two new facilities at Eglin Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,373,085 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-20-C-0020).

Mike Hooks LLC, Westlake, La., was awarded a $10,207,400 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging of the Matagorda Ship Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Bay City, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,207,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-20-C-0023).

USA Environmental Management,* Philadelphia, Penn., was awarded a $9,473,200 firm-fixed-price contract for hot cargo hydrant system replacement at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $9,473,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0017).

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises III,* Williamsburg, Va., was awarded an $8,134,009 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Building 11 at the Defense Logistics Agency. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed in Richmond, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2021. Fiscal 2016 facilities sustainment, restoration and modernization funds in the amount of $8,134,009 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-20-C-2021).



Defense Logistics Agency

American Water Operations and Maintenance LLC, Camden, N.J., has been awarded a $26,919,360 modification (P00163) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-08-C-8257), with no option periods for the ownership, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Polk, La. This is a fixed?price with prospective-price redetermination contract. Locations of performance are Louisiana and New Jersey, with a Jan. 31, 2059, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2059 (Army) operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.



Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Baltimore, Md., has been awarded a $19,660,934 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for the base period of a research project for hypersonic boost glide systems. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., with an estimated completion date of March 2023. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $549,419; and fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $17,449,429 are being obligated at time of award. This contract is a sole-source award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C0-0054).

*Small Business









