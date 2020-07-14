Pilot successfully ejects at Holloman AFB

Advertisement

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., at approximately 6 p.m., MDT, July 13, 2020.

The sole pilot on board successfully ejected, and is currently being treated for minor injuries.

Emergency response teams are on scene at this time. An investigation conducted by a board of qualified officers is underway to determine the cause of the incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.