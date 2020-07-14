Pilot successfully ejects at Holloman AFB

A four-ship formation of F-16 Vipers soar through the skies May 15, 2020, over southern New Mexico. The aircraft, from Holloman Air Force Base, executed a flyover across a region from Roswell Las Cruces, N.M. The flyover was part of the “Air Force Salutes” campaign, honoring front-line workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the region. (Air Force photograph by Capt. Brittany Trimble)
A U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., at approximately 6 p.m., MDT, July 13, 2020.

The sole pilot on board successfully ejected, and is currently being treated for minor injuries.

Emergency response teams are on scene at this time. An investigation conducted by a board of qualified officers is underway to determine the cause of the incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.

