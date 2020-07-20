Headlines – July 20, 2020

Advertisement

News

Trump administration weighs troop cut in South Korea-

Options for reducing U.S. military presence in South Korea, coming amid tense talks over cost sharing, follow partial American withdrawal from Germany.



Number of American troops in Afghanistan drops to 8,600 as Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks-

The Taliban have put the son of the movement’s feared founder in charge of their military wing and added several powerful figures to their negotiating team, Taliban officials said. The shake-up, one of the most significant in years, comes ahead of expected talks with Kabul aimed at ending decades of war in Afghanistan.



$174 million Afghan drone program is riddled with problems, U.S. report says-

Overhead surveillance is critical to fighting the Taliban, but the American military’s effort to equip Afghan forces has fallen short, according to an independent watchdog.





Business

U.S. Army releases draft RFP for Bradley vehicle replacement-

The U.S. Army on July 19 issued a draft request for proposals for the preliminary design phase of its delayed optionally manned fighting vehicle, or OMFV, the first major step in a relaunched competition to replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.



What’s industry role in DOD information warfare efforts?-

Government leaders are telling industry they need help with integration as the Department of Defense and individual services push toward a unifying approach to information warfare.





Defense

U.S. Navy orders General Dynamics NASSCO to stop work after small fire on USS Kearsarge-

A rapidly extinguished fire aboard the amphibious assault ship Kearsarge prompted the Navy to issue a “stop work order” Friday to General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in Norfolk, Naval Sea Systems Command told Defense News July 18.



Air Force, Space Force to debut new Arctic strategy-

Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett, Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond will launch the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever Arctic Strategy on July 21 during a virtual event with the Atlantic Council.





Veterans

Will a new push to end veteran suicide have more success than past promises?-

Carol Rasor-Cordero vividly remembers struggling to explain the problem of veterans suicide to several friends after her son Joseph, a Marine veteran, took his own life in 2017.



Congress to finally consider adding four conditions to Agent Orange list-

A measure to fast-track benefits to thousands of Vietnam War veterans was added to the annual defense budget this month, giving it an audience with Congress after years of effort.



Veterans group sues VA over alleged use of toxic herbicides on Guam-

Veterans who say troops were exposed to harmful chemicals on Guam, including the Vietnam-era defoliant Agent Orange, are suing the government.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact