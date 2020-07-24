Headlines – July 24, 2020

Advertisement

News

Russia conducted anti-satellite test in space, says U.S. Space Command-

U.S. Space Command says that Russia tested an anti-satellite weapon on orbit July 15, continuing a series of aggressive actions that nation has taken in space.





Business

Four companies win contracts to build the Air Force’s Skyborg drone-

Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Atomics and Kratos will move forward in the Air Force program to build an AI-enabled drone wingman known as Skyborg.



Trump expected to ease drone export rules July 24-

White House officials are expected to announce July 24 a new interpretation of an export control agreement, which the defense industry hopes will lead to increased sales of military unmanned vehicles abroad, sources tell Defense News.



Ball Aerospace to build prototype antenna for stealth destroyers-

The Defense Innovation Unit has selected Ball Aerospace to develop a new prototype antenna for the U.S. Navy’s new stealth destroyers, the company announced July 21.



Cost tripled for missile defense warhead, despite prior warnings, GAO finds-

Despite numerous warnings of critical problems from experts within and outside the government over roughly 10 years, the cost to develop the now-canceled Redesigned Kill Vehicle program for homeland missile defense more than tripled, and the program’s schedule slipped by four years, a new U.S. government watchdog report reveals.



Price of the F-35 has been falling, but it could hit a wall soon-

As defense spending flattens, it may be difficult for the Defense Department to further push down the unit cost of the F-35 joint strike fighter, the head of the Pentagon’s joint program office said July 22.



Germany’s KMW pitches bridge-launching Boxer vehicle-

German tank-maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is developing a tactical bridge-launching capability for its Boxer vehicle that the company hopes to sell to its growing customer base.



Lockheed balks at paying back $183 million for botched F-35 spare parts program-

A top Lockheed Martin executive sidestepped questions July 22 on whether the aerospace firm would pay back $183 million to the government for failures in supplying spare parts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.





Defense

Fight over Confederate base names unsettled even after lawmakers back changes-

Don’t take down those Fort Bragg road signs just yet.



Plan to pull troops from Germany will take years, top Republican says-

A Pentagon plan to reduce forces in Germany and send some to other parts of Europe has the backing of a top Republican senator, but he cautioned that the initiative will take years to put into action.



Army considers shuttering its Pathfinder School-

The Army may close its historic Pathfinder School, a three-week program that teaches troops to prepare drop zones and landing zones ahead of a larger assault force, according to personnel familiar with the matter.



U.S. Navy makes progress on aircraft carrier Ford’s bedeviled weapons elevators-

The U.S. Navy is over the halfway mark in certifying the new aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford’s 11 advanced weapons elevators, which have been at the center of an ongoing controversy over delays in getting the Navy’s most expensive-ever warship ready for its first deployment.





Veterans

Vets with TBI, mental health issues drink more often than peers, study finds-

U.S. military personnel and veterans have a reputation for drinking heavily, but as with any stereotype, the characterization is more complex than that, new research has found.



VA opposes bill to grant dental care to all veterans-

The Department of Veterans Affairs voiced its opposition July 23 to legislation that would require the department to provide dental treatment for all veterans enrolled in VA health care.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact