DPAA Offutt Laboratory conducts first dignified transfer of remains during COVID-19 pandemic

Members of Team Offutt offload 28 transfer cases carrying unidentified remains of service members from a C-17 Globemaster III July 21, 2020, at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., during an honorable carry of remains. The remains were transferred from the European theater and will be analyzed by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Offutt Laboratory for identification. This was the first time remains have been transferred to the laboratory for analysis since the COVID-19 pandemic began.











A C-17 Globemaster III arrives at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, July 21, 2020, as part of an honorable carry of unidentified remains of service members from the European theater. A total of 28 transfer cases of remains will be accessioned into the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Offutt Laboratory for analysis and identification. This was the first time remains have been transferred to the laboratory for analysis since the COVID-19 pandemic began.









