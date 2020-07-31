Headlines – July 31, 2020

Advertisement

News

Pompeo says threats to US in Afghanistan raised with Russian officials-

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said July 30 that he and his team have warned Russian officials about all threats that Russia poses to Americans and U.S. interests in various parts of the world. Pompeo also defended the Trump administration’s tough line on China, saying the communist nation represents a potent threat to the U.S. and Western-style democracy.



In Afghanistan, a rarely seen anti-tank weapon destroys a helicopter-

In January, another Afghan helicopter was hit by an anti-tank guided missile in southern Afghanistan, in a swath of territory long contested by the Taliban.



AFRICOM ordered to plan move out of Germany, latest pullout from key European ally-

U.S. Africa Command has been ordered to make plans to move out of its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, its commander announced in a media release.





Business

As Japan weighs missile defense options, Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed’s $300 million radar deal-

U.S. defence company Raytheon (RTN.N) is lobbying Japanese lawmakers to replace Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) as the supplier of powerful radars as Tokyo reconsiders plans for two Aegis Ashore missile defence sites, three sources said.



BAE Systems’ $15 billion Army vehicle program hit by Covid delay-

Initial deliveries of the U.S. Army’s $15 billion multipurpose combat vehicle built by BAE Systems Plc have slipped at least five months because of startup woes compounded by coronavirus impacts on the company and its subcontractors.



Serbia notes interest in Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk jets-

The Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk is one of the options that Serbia is considering as a replacement for its existing jet trainer and light attack fleets.



Airbus demos Remote Carrier ‘loyal wingman’ connectivity with Eurofighters and Tornados-

Airbus has demonstrated for the first time with real combat aircraft the Remote Carrier (RC) ‘loyal wingman’ technology it is developing for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS)/Systeme de Combat Arien du Futur (SCAF) program.



Japan commits to local F-35 production-

The Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) has confirmed plans to continue the local production of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.





Defense

Senate hearing canceled for controversial Pentagon nominee Anthony Tata-

The Senate has canceled a confirmation hearing for Anthony Tata, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Pentagon’s top policy job, following stiff opposition to the nomination from Democrats and wavering by some Republicans. No new hearing date was announced.



What will it take to move 12,000 troops from Germany? Closures, time and lots of money-

Removing 12,000 troops from Germany will likely mean several base closures and cost billions of dollars for an operation that could begin in weeks but take years to complete.



Trump’s military shuffle in Europe will take time, be costly-

The United States will take years to move its main military command in Europe from Germany to NATO headquarters in Belgium and updating facilities will be costly, three former senior officials said.



Russia commends U.S. decision to pull thousands of troops from Germany-

Russian officials said they are pleased that nearly 12,000 U.S. troops will be leaving Germany. “The less American [soldiers] there are on the European continent, the calmer it is in Europe,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.



U.S. must rethink deterrence given Russian, Chinese capabilities-

Given Russia’s vast improvements to its defense posture over the last two decades and the fact that China is on a track to become a strategic peer to the United States by the end of the decade, the Defense Department needs rethink its deterrence strategy, U.S. Strategic Command boss Adm. Charles A. “Chas” Richard said.



Chinese nuclear advancements stoke Pentagon fears of new ‘peer’ threat-

China is making inroads in developing a robust nuclear triad that could put it on par with the United States, said the head of Strategic Command July 30.



Navy folding MQ-25A tanker into larger unmanned campaign; test flights to resume this summer-

The first unmanned tanker to operate from an aircraft carrier is set to be the first major program in the Navy’s emerging unmanned campaign plan, the service’s top acquisition officer told reporters on July 30.





Veterans

Plan to change VA motto to include women draws Republican support-

A House panel on July 30 advanced plans to replace the Department of Veterans Affairs mission statement with gender-neutral language, with Republican lawmakers offering strong support to the idea in opposition to the administration’s objections.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact