Army 1st Lt. Zachary Ot, left, and 2nd Lt. Clara Lemus, right, assigned to the California Army National Guard’s 1115th Regional Support Group, load food boxes into a vehicle at the Merced County Food Bank in Merced, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020. The officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted soldiers of the group’s 1040th Quartermaster Company have been working to support Merced’s main food bank to distribute food and to pack and prepare boxes since late March.









