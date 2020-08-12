PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii–Historic vintage military aircraft, a group known as the “Warbirds”, arrive in Pearl Harbor aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) for the 75th Commemoration of the End of World War II. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the World War II veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration will include three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and will culminate with the official ceremony on USS Missouri (BB 63) on Sept. 2. Flyovers of the warbirds will include: Around Oahu (Aug. 29), Connecting the Military Bases (Aug. 30) and Fly Over the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor to Waikiki (Sept. 2).
To learn more about upcoming events please see https://www.75thwwiicommemoration.org/victory-in-the-pacific/hawaii-events.