Advertisement

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii–Historic vintage military aircraft, a group known as the “Warbirds”, arrive in Pearl Harbor aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) for the 75th Commemoration of the End of World War II. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the World War II veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration will include three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and will culminate with the official ceremony on USS Missouri (BB 63) on Sept. 2. Flyovers of the warbirds will include: Around Oahu (Aug. 29), Connecting the Military Bases (Aug. 30) and Fly Over the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor to Waikiki (Sept. 2).

To learn more about upcoming events please see https://www.75thwwiicommemoration.org/victory-in-the-pacific/hawaii-events.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact