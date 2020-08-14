Headlines – August 14, 2020

Advertisement

News

Pentagon dismisses ‘unserious’ debate over potential military involvement in any post-election dispute-

The Pentagon on Aug. 13 dismissed talk of potential military involvement in any post-election dispute, calling the debate “unserious thought.”



Pompeo, Pentagon warned Russia against offering bounties for killing U.S. troops-

President Donald Trump dismissed reports of the payments as a “hoax.”





Business

Army buys $189M counter drone system but already has plans to replace it-

The U.S. Army has invested another $190 million into a counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS), but it’s determined that the system will need to be replaced by a U.S. Marine Corps alternative.



India announces ban on 101 imported arms. Who benefits, and who loses out?-

To bolster self-reliance for its defense industrial base, India on Aug. 9 released a list of 101 weapons and platforms that will be banned from import over the next seven years.



AM General CEO on acquisition by a private equity firm-

KPS Capital Partners is acquiring Humvee-maker AM General, the private equity firm announced last month, marking a new chapter for the South Bend, Ind.,-based vehicle maker.



Hungary plunks down $1 billion for new air defenses-

The Hungarian and U.S. governments have announced a $1 billion deal to equip the European country with new air-defense weaponry.





Defense

Pentagon to launch task force to investigate UFO sightings-

The Pentagon is forming a new task force to investigate UFOs that have been observed by U.S. military aircraft, according to two defense officials.



Moving US F-16s from Germany will ripple far outside the Black Sea region-

When Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced July 29 the movement of almost 12,000 troops out of Germany, the impact on the U.S. Air Force was seemingly minor.



This Army battalion is rewriting how missile defense gets done-

For the first time on a new system, an Army battalion did a complex air defense mission, taking out two low-altitude targets simultaneously at more than 50km — all while part of their system was disabled.



Brown outlines leadership style, expectations as new chief of staff-

As Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. took over as the service’s top uniformed leader, he directed his inner circle to address urgent issues with, at times, imperfect information and to provide direct, unvarnished advice to move the service forward.



B-21 bomber program survives pandemic disruptions-

Despite impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Air Force’s B-21 Raider program remains on track as Northrop Grumman continues production of the first B-21 bomber, the head of the service’s Rapid Capabilities Office said Aug. 13.



Air Force fighter pilot to take on artificial intelligence team in simulated dogfight-

The Air Force will pit an experienced F-16 fighter pilot in a toe-to-toe virtual reality dogfight for the first time against artificial intelligence as part of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency event on Aug. 13.





Veterans

Remains identified of Marine killed in World War II Tarawa Atoll battle-

A Marine from central Indiana whose remains were identified nearly 77 years after he died on a Pacific island during a World War II battle will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact