Air Force One and drone in near miss

Advertisement

While returning to Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, Air Force One was possibly involved in a near miss with a drone.

The aircraft was carrying President Trump back to Joint Base Andrews, Md., after Trump had spent the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

The incident was reported via Twitter by several reporters onboard the aircraft. No confirmation of the suspected near miss has been made by any official agency.

Sebastian Smith, the White House correspondent for Agence France Presse, tweeted “@realDonaldTrump just landed at Andrews on AF1. Shortly before, while descending, we flew right over a small object, remarkably close to the president’s plane. Resembled a done though I’m no expert.”

The president was flying on an Air Force C-32A that is based on the Boeing 757-200 model. It is a smaller alternative to the modified Boeing 747, known as VC-25A. The C-32A aircraft is used when the president flies domestically, or needs to land at smaller airports.

Popular with the public, drones are causing increasing concern amongst the U.S. military, FAA and other government agencies.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact