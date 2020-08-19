Advertisement

U.S. Army

Ology Bioservices Inc.,* Alachua, Fla., was awarded a $106,300,002 firm-fixed-price contract to reserve production capacity of approximately 186,840,000 doses to satisfy an urgent need for domestic aseptic fill and finish manufacturing of critical vaccines and therapeutics in support of the Operation Warp Speed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Alachua, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 10, 2021. Reimbursable fiscal 2020 Army research, development, test and evaluation funds backed by the fiscal 2020 Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, Office of the Secretary, Health and Human Services, in the amount of $53,150,001 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0101).



Crown Architectural Metal Co. LLC,* Kenner, La., was awarded a $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for temporary roofing for Hawaiian Islands Oahu and Kauai. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-D-0038).



Environmental Compliance Consultants,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $24,984,533 firm-fixed-price contract to provide fence-to-fence environmental operations and services in support of customers serviced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 17, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-20-D-0021).



Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, Ill., was awarded a $10,342,655 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging in Jefferson County, Texas, and Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Port Arthur, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 4, 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,342,655 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-20-C-0031).



American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $9,274,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Defense Language Proficiency Test quality control and validations support for the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2025. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (W9124N-20-D-0002).



General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Taunton, Mass., was awarded an $8,598,384 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to perform recapitalization and/or repairs, to a like-new condition, on Switch Multiplexer Units (SMU), SMU power supplies and circuit card assemblies used in the Patriot missile system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 12, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W911N2-20-D-0032).





Defense Logistics Agency

Norfolk Banana Distributors Inc.,* doing business as Norfolk Banana and Produce, Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a maximum $48,800,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is four-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Sept. 7, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024, defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE300-20-D-P358).



Tennier Industries Inc.,* Delray Beach, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $17,148,584 modification (P00005) exercising the one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1136) with one one-year option period for extreme cold/wet weather jackets. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Florida and Tennessee, with an Aug. 20, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.





U.S. Navy

Teledyne Defense Electronics LLC, Rancho Cordova, Calif., is awarded a $23,619,080 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for the repair of the electron tubes associated with the ALQ-99 system in support of the F/A-18G aircraft. This contract includes a five-year base period with no options. All work will be performed in Rancho Cordova, Calif., and work is expected to be completed by August 2025. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as delivery orders are issued and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-XU01).



Korte Construction Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $21,894,868 firm-fixed-price task order (N69450-20-F-0881) under a multiple award construction contract for the construction of a new consolidated storage and distribution center at Joint Base Charleston. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a new consolidated storage and distribution center (approximately 95,000 square feet). Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Military construction (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $21,894,868 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-0910).



Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $9,746,030 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6413 to exercise options for configuration changes and fit ups to Navy submarines. This option exercise is for engineering, technical and installation services and includes all material travel, subsistence and incidental material in support of those services. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii (46 percent); Norfolk, Va., (34 percent); and Chesapeake, Va., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (defense-wide) funds; and fiscal 2020 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $4,631,924 will be obligated at the time of award and funding in the amount of $1,760,131 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Nalej Corp.,* Arlington, Va., and New York, N.Y., has been awarded a $14,865,391 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a System of Systems Technology Integration Tool Chain for Heterogeneous Electronic Systems (STITCHES) Warfighter Applications Team (SWAT) development operations (DevOps) prototype. This contract provides for delivery of DevOps capabilities to the System of Systems Integration Technology and Experimentation (SoSITE) STITCHES platform managing DevOps toolchains in addition to providing a team dedicated to the effort. The end result aims to enable the Department of Defense with push-button deployment and management capabilities for the SoSITE STITCHES system that supports the further development and subsequent continued and expanded usage of the system as a whole. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., and New York, N.Y., and is expected to be completed Aug. 11, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-1521).



Dataminr Inc., New York, N.Y., has been awarded a $12,180,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide web-based mobile and email alerting of events and breaking news based on global sources of publically available information to all Department of Defense authorized users for force protection and first response. Work will be performed in New York, N.Y., and is expected to be completed Nov. 17, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Army operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,060,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-C-0036).

*Small Business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact