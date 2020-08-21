Headlines – August 21, 2020

Advertisement

News

Trump vows U.S. troops in Iraq will return home soon-

President Donald Trump vowed that U.S. troops in Iraq will be “leaving shortly” but without compromising American national security interests in the region during a meeting with the country’s prime minister at the White House on Aug. 20.



Possible F-35 jet sale to UAE puts Israel in bind-

Talks between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates on a potential sale of advanced F-35 jets are raising thorny questions for Israel’s security in the Middle East.





Business

Japan’s reset raises questions over big programs-

As Japan undergoes the deepest rethink of its defense posture since the end of the Second World War, some big-ticket acquisition programs appear to be on shaky ground as the country retools to counter a rapidly modernizing Chinese military.



Hungary to produce Lynx IFVs-

Hungary is to establish a joint venture with Rheinmetall to produce Lynx infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), Rheinmetall announced in a press release on Aug. 18. The agreement was signed in Unterlüss, Germany, the previous day.



Northrop Grumman Armament Systems advances M-ACE development-

Northrop Grumman Armament Systems is moving to verify the design and upgrade its Mobile Acquisition Cueing and Effector (M-ACE) system following a test event completed in July.





Defense

Naval shipyards still under-resourced; delays on sub, carrier work will continue-

It’s no secret that the Navy’s four public shipyards have prioritized attack submarines last, instead of focusing the yards’ limited resources on aircraft carrier maintenance and ballistic missile submarine refuelings. But even though the SSBN refuelings are drawing to an end, which should free up resources for SSN maintenance, a Government Accountability Office report released today states the time SSNs will sit idle waiting for maintenance work to begin will actually continue to increase for the next two years.



Travis Air Force Base orders evacuations following LNU Lightning Complex Fire-

Travis Air Force Base has instructed all non-mission essential personnel and their families to evacuate due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Solano County in California.



AI slays top F-16 pilot in DARPA dogfight simulation-

In a 5 to 0 sweep, an AI ‘pilot’ developed by Heron Systems beat one of the Air Force’s top F-16 fighter pilots in DARPA’s simulated aerial dogfight contest today.





Veterans

Advocates begin ‘final push’ to get benefits for Vietnam War veterans-

National veterans organizations launched a “final push” Aug. 20 for Congress to grant Department of Veterans Affairs benefits to tens of thousands of Vietnam War veterans believed to be suffering the effects of Agent Orange.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact