Acquisition chief to host AFVentures-focused ‘Ask Me Anything’

Dr. Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, is scheduled to host an “Ask Me Anything” event for AFVentures Sept. 1 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Col. Nate Diller, AFWERX director, will moderate and co-host the live, virtual event that provides an opportunity for Airmen and Space Professionals, industry partners, the American public and members of the media to directly engage with Roper and Diller on all things AFVentures.

Situated under the AFWERX umbrella, AFVentures creates simple pathways for commercial innovators and private capital investment to help the Department of the Air Force solve problems.

