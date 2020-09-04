Aerotech News Digital Edition – September 4, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – September 4, 2020

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Sept. 4 edition of Aerotech News and Review! A new testing milestone was achieved at Edwards Air Force Base recently, with the first successful flight of the Common Range Integrated Instrumentation System aboard an F-22 Raptor . This “is a critical enabler, which unlocks many of the tools the experts use to verify the performance of everything from fire control radars, to datalinks, to new or upgraded munitions,” said Lt. Col. David Schmitt, 411th FLTS and F-22 Combined Test Flight Director of Operations. CRIIS is being deployed across multiple aircraft platforms including the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet. The CRIIS is expected to set a new tri-service standard for test range TSPI instrumentation. Click on the link below to view the full story and much more news in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Palmdale in the running as future home of US Space Command HQ : page 3

SOFIA returns to the skies: page 4

On This Date ” photo feature – XP-56 Black Bullet, Lockheed C-140 Jet Star, remembering 9-11: page 5

NASA Armstrong takes delivery of X-59 QueSST engine: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – The mystery of the disappearing nose art: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available beginning September 4th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link above and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley