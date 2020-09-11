Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, Calif., is awarded a $737,843,880 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-5226) under a multiple award construction contract for design and construction at the south airfield at Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, California. The task order also contains 24 unexercised options and 10 planned modifications, which if exercised, would increase cumulative task order value to $777,769,440. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of six military construction projects: Hangar Three replacement, apron, taxiway and utilities for research, development, testing and evaluation; integration lab; air operations facility and air traffic control tower; aircraft parking apron in support of Hangar Two replacement; advanced warfare hangar; and aircraft fire and rescue station. The contractor is to perform the design and construction effort required to construct the six military construction projects; the general construction effort for all projects requires that the facilities be constructed with reinforced concrete foundation and floors, steel vertical frames, concrete masonry unit and metal panel walls and related work for each project as defined in the project specifications. The options, if exercised, provide for enhanced seismic resiliency, concrete exterior, plant material, generator, uninterruptible power supply, outdoor kitchen, electronic security system, aircraft protective enclosures, tensile fabric structures and above ground magazines. The planned modifications, if awarded, provide for collateral equipment, audio visual, furniture, fixtures and equipment. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, Calif., and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $737,843,880 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-8025).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $52,203,703 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides new software development, software risk reduction, existing software support, software improvements and production integration planning. Specifically, this contract provides for the development of Operational Flight Software (OFS) 10.15, which is required for the AIM-9X Block II Missile production in support of Lot 23 as well as future lots for the Navy, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (83 percent); Andover, Mass., (3 percent); Anaheim, Calif., (1 percent); Keyser, W.Va., (1 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (1 percent); Mosheim, Tenn., (1 percent); North Logan, Utah (1 percent); Scottsdale, Ariz., (1 percent); Valencia, Calif., (1 percent); Vancouver, Wash., (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,860,000; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,200,000; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,200,000; fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,000; fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $800,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $2,250,000, will be obligated at the time of award, $3,860,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0071).

StraCon Services Group LLC,* Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $48,765,608 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering, logistics and program management support for Navy training systems. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; 15 offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N61340-20-D-0024).

Oceaneering International, Inc., Hanover, Md., is awarded a $22,375,553 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract as submarine rescue operations maintenance contractor. The contractor is responsible for providing appropriate and sufficient personnel and services necessary for the mobilization, operation, storage, logistic support, repair and maintenance of the submarine rescue systems. The contractor is responsible for ensuring the Navy’s submarine rescue systems are maintained in a high state of readiness to support a rapid worldwide deployment on a 24/7 basis. This contract includes four options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $119,046,012. Work will be performed in San Diego, Califl., and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy, 90 percent) funding in the amount of $2,720,000; and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy, 10 percent) funding in the amount of $290,550, will be obligated at contract award, of which, funds in the amount of $2,720,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-4315).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rocket Center, W.Va., is awarded a $21,009,342 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of 831 AIM-9M MK 36 Mod 11 rocket motors; 788 motors for the government of Egypt and 43 motors for the government of Jordan. Work will be performed in Rocket Center, W.Va. (65 percent); Chatsworth, Ga., (15 percent); Huntington Beach, Calif., (7 percent); Cedar City, Utah (5%); Chandler, Ariz., (3 percent); Parsippany, N.J., (2 percent); Columbus, N.C., (2 percent); and Jeanette, Penn., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $21,009,342 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace, Windsor Locks, Conn., is awarded a $14,449,202 firm-fixed-price delivery order with schedule incentives for the production of four advanced carbon dioxide removal units (ACRU) and associated special tools. The delivery order includes schedule incentives which, if fully achieved, would bring the cumulative value of the delivery order to $15,224,162. Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Conn., and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,052,733 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured among the ACRU multiple award contract holders, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-20-F-4357).

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded an $8,240,725 modification (P00014) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-18-F-0016 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This modification provides additional funding to continue non-recurring engineering and production tooling necessary for the V-22 Nacelle Improvements Phase I program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (84 percent); Ridley Park, Penn., (5 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (4 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (4 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,240,725 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $193,300,000 single-award, firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable-no-fee contract for the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) contractor logistic support. This contract provides continuous depot-level contractor services by replacing the previous contract that expired on July 20, 2020. Work will be performed in San Diego, and is expected to be completed September 2027. This is a mix of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and non-FMS requirements. FMS customers comprise an estimated 56 percent of the value of the contract and include Australia, Egypt, Morocco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and United Kingdom. Fiscal 2020 through 2025 operations and maintenance; research, development, test and evaluation; aircraft procurement; and FMS funds are expected to be placed against the contract. FMS funding in the amount of $236,134 are being obligated at time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Eagle Eye LLC, San Diego, Calif., (FA4861-20-D-0007); Dawson Enterprises LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (FA4861-20-D-0008); STRV JV II LLC, Cedar City, Utah (FA4861-20-D-0009); PMR Services LLC, Watford City, N.D., (FA4861-20-D-0010); North Wind Construction Service LLC, Las Vegas, Nev., (FA4861-20-D-0011); ACI-AC JV, Las Vegas, Nev., (FA4861-20-D-0012); and Sealaska Construction Solutions, Seattle, Wash., (FA4861-20-D-0013), have collectively been awarded a not-to-exceed $95,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the multiple award of construction contracts program. These contracts provide for a broad range of maintenance, repair and minor construction work on real property at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Creech AFB, Nev., and the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., and is expected to be completed Sept. 9, 2025. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition and 21 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 are being obligated to each awardee at the time of award. The 99th Contracting Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev., is the contracting activity.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a ceiling $90,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to obtain essential analysis documentation, to include work closely related to inherently governmental functions, in the domains of engineering, research, development, modeling and simulation and test and evaluation in the area of electromagnetic spectrum superiority in a capabilities-based system of systems context. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed Aug. 20, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,400,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8684-20-D-7000).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $27,790,850 amended undefinitized contract action for the France MQ-9 Block 5 weaponization and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Pod integration effort. This contract provides for the weaponization of the French Air Force MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft and integration of the FMS Pod onto the French Air Force MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft. Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. This contract involves 100 percent FMS to France. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $4,862,088 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-20-F-2390 P00003).

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, has been awarded a $13,081,138 contract for the defense experimentation using commercial space internet (DEUCSI) Call 002 Vendor Flexibility effort. This contract seeks to establish the ability to communicate with Air Force platforms via multiple commercial space internet constellations using common user terminal hardware elements. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed Feb. 11, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition under the DEUCSI Advanced Research Announcement Call 002. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,773,097 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-20-C-9321).





U.S. Army

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, ill., was awarded a $52,897,600 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and new-work dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 5, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $52,897,600 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912HP-20-C-0007).

Aegis Defense Services LLC, doing business as Gardaworld, McLean, Va., was awarded a $52,396,280 firm-fixed-price contract to procure Guardian Angel private security services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2026. Fiscal 2020 through 2025 Afghanistan Security Forces Fund (Army) funds; and fiscal 2020 through 2025 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $52,396,280 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Afghanistan, is the contracting activity (W91B4N-20-C-2004).

Marinex Construction Inc., Charleston, S,C,, was awarded a $23,680,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Savannah, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $23,680,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-20-C-5010).

Patriot Construction LLC, Dunkirk, Md., was awarded a $15,648,177 firm-fixed-price contract to repair unaccompanied enlisted personnel housing at Fort Belvoir. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 4, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $15,648,177 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0043).





Defense Logistics Agency

Sysco Central Florida, Ocoee, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $30,375,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Florida and Honduras, with a Sept. 9, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-20-D-3275).

World Fuel Services Inc., Miami, Fla., (SPE605-20-D-9537, $24,895,957); Stonewin LLC,** Miami, Fla., (SPE605-20-D-9533, $15,995,371); and Petroleum Traders Corp.,*** Fort Wayne, Ind., (SPE605-20-D-9529, $7,781,152), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE605-20-R-0227 for various types of fuel. These were competitive acquisitions with 23 responses received. They are 66-month contracts with a six-month option period. Locations of performance are Florida, Indiana, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, with a Sept. 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

General Dynamics-OTS Inc., Williston, Vt., has been awarded a maximum $19,803,151 firm-fixed-price contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle reactive armor side skirts installation kits. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 30-month contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Vermont and Texas, with a Feb. 10, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-20-C-0155).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Conn., has been awarded a $13,876,535 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the Sea Train Phase 1 program, which will develop and demonstrate approaches to overcome the range limitations inherent in medium unmanned surface vessels by exploiting wave-making resistance reductions. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $1,317,264 are being obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., (43 percent); Groton, Conn., (26 percent); Hanover, Md., (23 percent); Concord, Mass., (5 percent); Arlington, Va., (1 percent); Reading, Mass., (less than 1 percent); Jeanerette, La., (less than 1 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (less than 1 percent), with an estimated completion date of March 2022. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0152).



Analog Photonics LLC,* Boston, Mass., was awarded a $10,266,430 modification (P00011) to exercise the Phase 3 option to previously awarded HR0011-16-C-0108 for the Modular Optical Aperture Building Blocks (MOABB) research program. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $25,579,196. Work will be performed in Boston, Mass., with an expected completion date of May 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,266,430 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.





Defense Microelectronics Activity

MEP Infrastructure Solutions Inc., Chicago, Ill., has been awarded a fixed-price with prospective price redetermination contract with a $12,817,992.00 ceiling for comprehensive replacement of the electrical infrastructure in Defense Microelectronics Activity’s Building 1. The location of performance is McClellan, Calif.. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 20, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $12,817,992 are being obligated at time of award. Defense Microelectronics Activity, McClellan, Calif., is the contracting activity (HQ0727-20-C-0008).

*Small Business

**Small disadvantaged business

***Veteran-owned small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact