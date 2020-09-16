Headlines – September 16, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. Air Force has built and flown a mysterious full-scale prototype of its future fighter jet-

The U.S. Air Force has secretly designed, built and flown at least one prototype of its enigmatic next-generation fighter jet, the service’s top acquisition official confirmed to Defense News on Sept. 14.



Coalition helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria. Officials say no injuries, no hostile fire-

No personnel were injured when a helicopter with the U.S. led coalition fighting the Islamic State made an emergency landing in northern Syria, according to a U.S. official.





Business

General Atomics announces new ISR/strike UAV-

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. unveiled an artist’s illustration of a new intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)/strike unmanned aerial vehicle Sept. 14 during the Air Force Association’s annual conference.



Israel seeks $8B arms deal at White House: F-35s, V-22s, KC-46s-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked President Donald Trump today for 12 Boeing V-22s, another squadron of F-35s to bring the total to 75, and the very early delivery of two Boeing KC-46As at the White House Sept. 15.



Fewer threats, more bandwidth: DISA awards $199M for cloud browsing-

The Defense Information Systems Agency awarded $198.9 million for a Cloud Based Internet Isolation contract to Menlo Security and By Light, the agency announced Sept. 15.



Navy’s first new berthing barge set for delivery to Pacific Fleet-

The first of a new class of berthing barges is soon to be delivered to the U.S. Pacific Fleet, followed early next year by a delivery to the East Coast, a Navy official said.



Navy awards L3Harris $104 million contract for F/A-18 EW system-

The U.S. Navy has awarded L3Harris Technologies a $104 million follow-on contract to supply the next production lot of the electronic warfare (EW) system that protects F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft against electronic threats. The announcement was made on Sept. 10 in conjunction with vHook’20 being held virtually, Sept. 10-12.



Austal expanding yard in Alabama as it eyes new unmanned, amphibious shipbuilding programs-

Austal USA is expanding the capacity and capability of its Alabama shipyard, doubling down on investing in its future in a way reminiscent of 2009, just before it won the block buy of Littoral Combat Ships that secured the yard a spot in the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base.





Defense

U.S. Air Force standing up two new simulation facilities-

The U.S. Air Force Test Center plans to stand up more than 130,000 square feet of new simulation capability by the end of fiscal 2023, with the hope of improving tests for existing and future high-end assets.



Air Force cargo planes could get new job in the fight-

The Air Force command in charge of moving personnel and equipment around the globe is ready to play a bigger role in the kill chain for troops on the ground or for pilots in the air, according to its top commander.





Veterans

Proposed rule change for burial at Arlington would exclude more veterans, service members-

Active-duty service members who die from an incident that was not in support of combat operations would no longer be eligible for burial at Arlington National Cemetery under a new proposed rule posted Sept. 15 to the Federal Register.



Jon Stewart leads renewed fight on benefits for burn pit victims-

Veterans advocates on Sept. 15 launched a new campaign for additional recognition and aid for troops exposed to toxic burn pit fumes during overseas deployments at the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, saying time is running out to provide real help to the victims.



Veteran suicide prevention bills face failure as debate stalls passage-

Differences between the House and Senate approaches to address veteran suicides have hampered progress of proposed legislation, leaving the possibility that no bills will be passed by the end of the year.



Remains of North Dakota sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified-

The remains of a Navy sailor who was killed during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified and will be returned to his home state of North Dakota.









