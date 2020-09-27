ABMS signs more companies post onramp

Advertisement

In the wake of the Advanced Battle Management System’s second onramp, in partnership with two primary Combatant Commands and dozens of units and locations across the U.S., the Department of the Air Force has selected 15 additional companies to compete to develop new capabilities for ABMS. These companies will join more than 50 other firms selected this year.

These most recent selections — the fourth round announced in as many months — support an ABMS acquisition strategy that spurs competition from a variety of traditional defense as well as commercial-focused sources and streamlines the contracting process to produce capability in roughly four month sprints. These Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts provide each vendor the opportunity to receive anywhere from $1,000 to $950 million total over the next five years for work in up to seven different ABMS product categories.

“This onramp demonstrates ABMS’ ability to develop and deploy capabilities we need on incredibly short timelines in challenging warfighting scenarios,” said Dr. William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics. “Onboarding new companies provides a continuous stream of innovation needed to make the military Internet of Things a reality for the Joint Force.”

Joint onramps are the primary mechanisms to experiment, demonstrate, test and evaluate new ABMS capabilities. Based on real test data and warfighter feedback, these capabilities can be advanced, modified, discarded or, if requested by combatant commanders, put immediately into operational use. In the latest onramp beginning Aug. 31, operators used ABMS-provided capabilities to detect and defeat attacks on U.S. operations in space in addition to countering attempted cruise missile strikes against the homeland. The next onramp, occurring this month, will support U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the first ABMS exercise focused on a geographic theater outside the U.S.

“The latest ABMS onramp propelled the military into the digital age. This new dawn is both a call to action — that we must develop and deliver at digital speed in this era of Great Power Competition — and a call to partner. It sends a clear signal to America’s treasured technological innovation base that the Air Force and Space Force are open for business, and I’m excited to see that more companies continue to answer that call,” said Preston Dunlap, chief architect of the Department of the Air Force.

The companies added to the ID/IQ in this round include: Amazon Web Services; Anduril Industries; Colorado Engineering, Inc.; Edgy Bees, Inc.; Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.; Global C2 Integration Technologies LLC; General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.; Grey Wolf Aerospace LLC; Kratos Technology & Training Solutions, Inc.; LinQuest Corporation; Oddball, Inc.; Red River Technology LLC; SES Government Solutions, Inc.; Venator Solutions LLC; and VivSoft Technologies LLC.

ABMS will build the Internet of Things for the military in partnership with all the services across the Department of Defense. When fully realized, JADC2 will allow U.S. forces from all services — as well as allies — to receive, fuse and act upon a vast array of data and information in all domains at the “speed of relevance.”









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact