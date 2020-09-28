Headlines – March 28, 2018

Advertisement

News

U.S. tells Iraq it’s planning to pull out of Baghdad embassy-

The United States has told the Iraqi government and its diplomatic partners that it’s planning a full withdrawal from its sprawling embassy in Baghdad unless Iraq reins in attacks on personnel linked to the American presence there — a move that Iraqi officials said caught them by surprise.



Military suicides up as much as 20 percent in COVID era-

Military suicides have increased by as much as 20 percent this year compared to the same period in 2019, and some incidents of violent behavior have spiked as service members struggle under COVID-19, war-zone deployments, national disasters and civil unrest.





Business

Curtiss-Wright acquiring PacStar for $400 million-

North Carolina-based defense technology company Curtiss-Wright announced Sept. 24 that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Pacific Star, a major tactical communications vendor for the U.S. Army.



Air Force awards laser-armed RADBO contract to Parsons-

The U.S. Air Force has awarded a nearly $40 million contract to Parsons to produce ground vehicles that can clear mines or unexploded ordnance from airfields — using a laser.



Amentum to acquire DynCorp International-

An affiliate of government contractor Amentum will buy DynCorp International, the global services provider, the companies announced Sept. 24. The deal, for undisclosed terms, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.



SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract-

A federal judge plans to deny SpaceX’s challenge to U.S. Air Force contracts awarded to its rivals, writing in a Sept. 24 court filing that the Pentagon properly assessed the development of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Starship rocket system as “too risky and expensive.”



Lockheed Martin to perform ‘unique sea trials’ of F-35 for non-US customers-

The United States Department of Defense has contracted Lockheed Martin to conduct aircraft carrier trials of its F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter for potential international operators.



General Atomics’ Sparrowhawk drone-launched drone breaks cover-

This low-cost unmanned demonstrator could give larger drones, such as the MQ-9 Reaper, game-changing new capabilities.



New generation of ICBMs means Nebraska will continue to be ‘nuclear sponge,’ warn nuke skeptics-

Under the weird logic of mutually assured destruction, the 450 Minuteman III missile silos containing 400 nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles in Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and western Nebraska are meant to be sitting ducks for any first strike by Russia, or any other potential adversary.





Defense

At Pentagon, fears grow that Trump will pull military into election unrest-

Senior leaders at the Pentagon, speaking on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged that they were talking among themselves about what to do if Trump, who will still be president from Election Day to Inauguration Day, invokes the Insurrection Act and tries to send troops into the streets.



DOD seeking legislative help for ICBM replacement construction costs-

The U.S. Defense Department hopes Congress will approve a change in how it funds its next-generation ICBM in order to avoid what it views as unnecessary contract bureaucracy.



13 lawmakers: Don’t kill the Pentagon’s chief reform job-

Conservative Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., might be opposites politically, but they agree the recently established job of chief management officer at the Pentagon ought to be saved.



Air Force begins live-fire testing on new helicopter, Jolly Green II-

The Air Force’s new HH-60W combat rescue helicopter, known as the “Jolly Green II,” has begun live-fire ground testing, the service said this week.



Rise of Skyborg: Air Force betting on new robotic wingman-

The next year will be pivotal for the Air Force’s effort to acquire a new class of autonomous drones, as industry teams compete for a chance to build a fleet of robotic wingmen that will soon undergo operational experimentation.



Air Force’s secret new fighter jet may not even be a fighter at all-

The world continues to search for clues surrounding the mysterious new fighter jet that the U.S. Air Force secretly designed, built, and flew in just one year.









