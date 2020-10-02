Headlines – October 2, 2020

Advertisement

News

Marines release more details on F-35B, KC-130J collision-

The Marine Corps has released new information about its F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter that crashed earlier this week after a mid-air collision with a KC-130J tanker.



Trump tweets that he will overturn recent changes to the Navy SEAL ethos-

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he would overturn a recent change to the Navy SEAL ethos that was undertaken to reflect the fact that women can now serve in the elite force.



Six missiles intercepted targeting airport that houses American troops in Iraq-

At least six missiles targeting Irbil international airport in northern Iraq were intercepted the evening of Sept. 30, a statement from the Kurdish Interior Ministry said, as diplomatic tensions between Washington and Baghdad mounted over a spate of rocket attacks targeting the U.S. presence.





Business

General Dynamics gets $1.2 billion to build short-range air defense systems for U.S. Army-

General Dynamics Land Systems has secured a $1.2 billion contract at the close of the fiscal year to build and deliver the U.S. Army’s Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system, or IM-SHORAD.



U.S. State Department cleared $83.5 billion in foreign military sales in FY20-

The U.S. State Department cleared $83.5 billion in Foreign Military Sales cases in fiscal 2020, the highest annual total of FMS notifications since the start of the Trump administration.



AeroVironment debuts bigger, anti-armor loitering missile-

Building on its Switchblade 300 loitering missile legacy with the U.S. Army, AeroVironment is releasing a family of capabilities to include its new Switchblade 600, a larger version suited to go up against armored targets at greater ranges in denied and degraded environments.



U.S. to keep buying F-35 parts from Turkey, despite purchase ban-

The U.S. will continue to buy parts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter from Turkey through 2022, despite Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system billed as an “F-35 killer” by Moscow, the Pentagon’s top acquisitions official said Oct. 1.



Pentagon, Lockheed Martin reach handshake deal on non-conforming F-35 spare parts-

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin have reached a tentative agreement over labour costs the United States services incurred in managing non-ready-for-issue), or installation, spare parts for its fleet of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters.





Defense

U.S. ICBM to replace 1970s Minuteman may cost $111 billion-

The Pentagon’s next generation intercontinental ballistic missile program could cost U.S. taxpayers as much as $110.6 billion, according to internal Defense Department estimates, adding to a wave of big-ticket nuclear weapons programs slated for the years ahead.



MDA, Army see successful Patriot and THAAD test after failure-

After a failed test in February, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Army successfully intercepted a target in an Oct. 1 test using a Patriot air and missile defense system as well as a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, system integrated together, according to an MDA statement.



General wants more Army divisions to get rugged training at NTC-

After the Army’s 1st Infantry Division recently completed a first-ever division-size rotation to the National Training Center, the head of Training and Doctrine Command wants to see other divisions get the same experience.



Navy establishes first squadron to operate its carrier-based MQ-25 Stingray tanker drones-

Effective Oct. 1, the U.S. Navy has officially established the first squadron that will operate its future MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based unmanned tankers from Boeing.





Veterans

VA will be investigated after ‘staggering accounts of racism,’ Sen. Warren says-

The Government Accountability Office will investigate claims of systemic racism within the Department of Veterans Affairs, lawmakers said Oct. 2, two months after a government union said most of its surveyed members saw racism as a problem inside the agency.



Harrowing tale of Green Beret’s Vietnam valor drives push for Medal of Honor-

Capt. William Albracht did not want to go to Firebase Kate.



Caregivers of older veterans can apply for financial assistance from VA starting today-

After an extra year wait, caregivers of veterans who served during the Vietnam War or earlier can now apply for support benefits for the first time.



Vietnam veteran’s long-lost military ID tag returned to his widow-

The long-lost U.S. Army identification tag of a North Dakota soldier has been returned to his widow after it resurfaced in Russia.









