Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show

Oct. 9-10 Schedule of events
10:30 a.m. — Air Show live stream begins
10:43 a.m. — Opening ceremony on Edwards flight line
* Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Jump Team
* National Anthem
* Sonic Boom
* 412th Test Wing commander remarks
11 a.m. – First set of aircraft arrive at first city on route
11:31 a.m. – First aircraft departs from first city on route
11:43 a.m. – First aircraft arrives at last city on route
12:56 p.m. – Last aircraft departs last city on route
1 p.m. – Air Show lives stream ends
City Flyover Times – Friday, Oct. 9
West Route
City; Overflight Time Window
Edwards AFB – 11-11:45 a.m.
Lancaster – 11-11:50 a.m.
Palmdale – 11 a.m.-noon
Rosamond – 11 a.m.-noon
Mojave – 11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Tehachapi – 11:15 a.m.-12:10 p.m.
Bakersfield – 11:20 a.m.-12:35 p.m.
California City – 11:40 a.m.-12:55 p.m.
Boron – 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
City Flyover Times – Saturday, Oct. 10
East Route
City; Overflight Time Window
Edwards AFB – 11-11:35 a.m.
Rosamond – 11-11:45 a.m.
Lancaster – 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Palmdale – 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Victorville – 11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
Apple Valley – 11:25 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
Hesperia – 11:25 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Barstow – 11:35 a.m.-12:50 p.m.
Fort Irwin – 11:40 a.m.-12:55 p.m.
China Lake – 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m.
Aircraft Taking Part
Aircraft; Flight Composition; Unit
T-38 Talon; Two-ship; USAF Test Pilot School
F-16 Fighting Falcon; Two-ship; 416th Flight Test Squadron
F-22 Raptor; Two-ship; 411th Flight Test Squadron
(Friday Only)
F-35 Lightning II; Two-ship; 461st Flight Test Squadron
(Friday Only)
F/A-18 Hornet; Single-ship; NASA Armstrong
B-52 Stratofortress; Single-ship; 419th Flight Test Squadron
C-17 Globemaster III; Single-ship; 418th Flight Test Squadron
KC-135 Stratotanker; Single-ship; 418th Flight Test Squadron
C-20; Single-ship; NASA Armstrong
ER-2; Single-ship; NASA Armstrong
C-12 Huron; Single-ship; 419th Flight Test Squadron