Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show

Advertisement

Oct. 9-10 Schedule of events

10:30 a.m. — Air Show live stream begins

10:43 a.m. — Opening ceremony on Edwards flight line

* Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Jump Team

* National Anthem

* Sonic Boom

* 412th Test Wing commander remarks

11 a.m. – First set of aircraft arrive at first city on route

11:31 a.m. – First aircraft departs from first city on route

11:43 a.m. – First aircraft arrives at last city on route

12:56 p.m. – Last aircraft departs last city on route

1 p.m. – Air Show lives stream ends







City Flyover Times – Friday, Oct. 9

West Route

City; Overflight Time Window

Edwards AFB – 11-11:45 a.m.

Lancaster – 11-11:50 a.m.

Palmdale – 11 a.m.-noon

Rosamond – 11 a.m.-noon

Mojave – 11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Tehachapi – 11:15 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Bakersfield – 11:20 a.m.-12:35 p.m.

California City – 11:40 a.m.-12:55 p.m.

Boron – 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.







City Flyover Times – Saturday, Oct. 10

East Route

City; Overflight Time Window

Edwards AFB – 11-11:35 a.m.

Rosamond – 11-11:45 a.m.

Lancaster – 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Palmdale – 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Victorville – 11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Apple Valley – 11:25 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Hesperia – 11:25 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Barstow – 11:35 a.m.-12:50 p.m.

Fort Irwin – 11:40 a.m.-12:55 p.m.

China Lake – 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m.







Aircraft Taking Part

Aircraft; Flight Composition; Unit

T-38 Talon; Two-ship; USAF Test Pilot School

F-16 Fighting Falcon; Two-ship; 416th Flight Test Squadron

F-22 Raptor; Two-ship; 411th Flight Test Squadron

(Friday Only)

F-35 Lightning II; Two-ship; 461st Flight Test Squadron

(Friday Only)

F/A-18 Hornet; Single-ship; NASA Armstrong

B-52 Stratofortress; Single-ship; 419th Flight Test Squadron

C-17 Globemaster III; Single-ship; 418th Flight Test Squadron

KC-135 Stratotanker; Single-ship; 418th Flight Test Squadron

C-20; Single-ship; NASA Armstrong

ER-2; Single-ship; NASA Armstrong

C-12 Huron; Single-ship; 419th Flight Test Squadron









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact