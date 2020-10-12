Headlines – October 12, 2020

Advertisement

News

In showing off new ICBM, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un returns to old tactic-

By unveiling a more menacing weapon, the dictator is hoping the threat drives up the price for the U.S. of relinquishing them.



Iraqi militias say they have halted anti-U.S. attacks-

An array of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups have suspended rocket attacks on U.S. forces on condition that Iraq’s government present a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops, one of the groups said on Oct. 11.





Business

Finland gets the green light to buy F-35, F-18 and billions of dollars in weapons-

The U.S. State Department on Oct. 9 approved the sale of the F/A-18EF Super Hornet and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to Finland.



Will Trump sell F-35s to the UAE? Congress wants him to show his work-

Two key Democrats are voicing “numerous questions” over President Donald Trump’s potential sale of Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft to the United Arab Emirates.



U.S. Navy awards multimillion-dollar contract for tactical afloat network-

The contract could be worth nearly $70 million over five years.





Defense

Senators push to give troops a way out of payroll tax deferral plan-

A bill introduced Oct. 9 would make the Trump administration’s payroll tax deferral plan optional for service members, Defense Department civilians and the federal workforce.



Army’s ground combat center develops new methods, formations for next war-

“We’re doing a real deep look at the BCT, as the Army moves from the BCT to the division as the unit of action,” Donahoe said. “We are in the process of developing the organization for the division cavalry squadron.”





Veterans

Active COVID-19 cases up nearly 50% at Veterans Affairs since September as illness spikes again-

Active COVID-19 cases at the Department of Veterans Affairs rose close to 4,000 on Oct. 8 and 9 for the first time since August as the number of patients and VA staff sick because of the fast-spreading virus spike again.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact