U.S. Special Operations Command

Barbaricum LLC, Washington, D.C. (H92401-21-D-0001); iGov Technologies Inc., Reston, Va., (H92401-21-D-0002); and NexTech Solutions LLC, Orange Park, Fla., (H92401-21-D-0003), were awarded three indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a maximum combined ceiling of $780,000,000 under the Targeted Requirement Execution multiple award contract for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance related equipment solutions as well as related incidental development and/or other services in the following four categories: system integration, hardware and modifications, specialized communications solutions, and networks and signal processing capabilities. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $2,500 are being obligated for each contract at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed at the contractors’ facilities and is expected to be completed by October 2025. The contracts were competitively awarded using Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 procedures. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Navistar Defense, Melrose Park, Ill., was awarded a $44,817,631 modification (P00013) to contract W56HZV-15-D-0037 for technical support services for Mine Resistant Ambush Protected MaxxPro family of vehicles. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Armament Systems Division, Louisville, Ky., is being awarded a $33,673,319 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-19-C-0004 for two overhauled/upgraded MK45 Mod 4 gun mounts, and their associated components, to include Mk63 Mod 1 weather shields, Mod 4 manufacture kits, and Mod 0 gun barrels. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $33,673,319 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $25,053,891 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for additional fiscal 2021 development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in McLeansville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

