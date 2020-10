Advertisement

An F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., experienced a mishap during a routine training flight in the Superior Valley, just south of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif.

The pilot ejected safely and was taken to a local medical facility for examination. The U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.

More information will be released as it becomes available.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact