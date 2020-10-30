Headlines – October 30, 2020

Advertisement

News

UAE could get up to 50 F-35s in $10B sale-

The U.S. State Department is backing the sale of as many as 50 F-35 joint strike fighters to the United Arab Emirates in an arms deal worth an estimated $10.4 billion, according to multiple reports.



India resists U.S. pressure to buy armed drones as Trump looks for foreign policy ‘wins’-

Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper pushed armed MQ-9 Reaper drones during a high-profile summit in India this week.



White House, Pentagon have ‘no plan’ to exit Afghanistan by Christmas, key lawmaker says-

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on Oct. 29 echoed U.S. officials who have reportedly said there were not aware of the plan and received no actual order to accelerate the gradual pullout they’ve been executing. The military will continue a gradual pullout, Smith said.





Business

Collins gets $700M to upgrade F-15 ejection seats-

F-15 Eagle drivers will get upgraded ejection seats under a new $700 million contract to Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, awarded on Oct. 29.



Boeing would perform Canadian Super Hornet final assembly in U.S.-

Boeing would perform final assembly of its F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets in the United States rather than Canada if it wins Canada’s Future Fighter Capability Project competition.



Marine hovercraft from Textron flawed by propeller cracks-

The U.S. Navy accepted delivery this year from Textron Inc. of the first two in a new generation of hovercraft for the Marines despite “extensive propeller blade cracking” that will require a redesign, according to service officials and documents.





Defense

Pentagon releases Electromagnetic Superiority Strategy-

The Pentagon released its Electromagnetic Spectrum Superiority Strategy Oct. 29.



Army improves Abrams tank gun system with upgraded fire control-

The Army has been upgrading and augmenting the attack system for its Abrams tank to ensure a clearer view for gunners looking to find, engage and destroy targets.





Veterans

Check-in calls to new veterans could become a permanent VA program-

A new Veterans Affairs program requiring phone calls to all recently separated service members to discuss potential benefits and support services could be made into a permanent mandate for the department under plans being supported by lawmakers in the House and Senate.









