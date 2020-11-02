Headlines – November 2, 2020

Advertisement

News

American hostage Philip Walton rescued in dramatic military operation: Officials-

An American citizen abducted last week in Niger has been rescued during a high-risk U.S. military raid in neighboring Nigeria.



Pentagon draw-down at U.S. embassies prompts concern about ceding field to global rivals-

The Pentagon has quietly begun withdrawing top military officers from U.S. embassies in Africa and downgrading other such posts world-wide, a move officials say is necessary to shift resources to counter China and Russia on the geopolitical stage and meet congressional caps on the number of generals and admirals in the U.S. military.



Business in discarded U.S. military goods is booming as Kandahar base empties out-

Nearly every day, trucks bring 20-foot-long shipping containers from Kandahar Airfield to vendors at the Kandahar Bush Bazaar, a market named after the U.S. president who launched the invasion of Afghanistan almost 20 years ago.





Business

Japan names contractor to build its future fighter jet-

Japan has named Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the prime contractor to build its next-generation fighter jet, with the Defense Ministry announcing Oct. 30 that it signed a contract with the company.



Pentagon re-awards multibillion-dollar office tools contract to CSRA-

The Pentagon re-awarded its Defense Enterprise Office Solutions contract to CSRA on Oc. 30, nearly 14 months after it awarded it to the General Dynamics Information Technology subsidiary last year.



U.S. Air Force issues RFI for directed energy C-UAS technologies-

The U.S. Air Force is requesting information from industry about directed energy capabilities for counter-unmanned aerial system technologies.



Boeing would perform Canadian Super Hornet final assembly in U.S.-

Boeing would perform final assembly of its F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets in the United States rather than Canada if it wins Canada’s Future Fighter Capability Project competition.



Japan orders two more KC-46A tanker planes-

Boeing has been contracted to build the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s third and fourth KC-46A tanker planes, a deal the U.S. Air Force said Friday will play an “invaluable role” in security collaborations between the countries.





Defense

Pentagon establishes new space policy position-

The U.S. Defense Department has named Justin Johnson as the individual performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, a new position in a new office required under the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress in December 2019.



Sticky tape, graphite and Army research into cutting edge sensors that may transform everything-

A new sensor developed by Army researchers is 100,000 times more sensitive than current technology and could transform their use in everything from navigation to targeting and communications.



U.S. Air Force is closing the pilot shortage, but still planning for post-pandemic dip-

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the commercial airline industry means Air Force pilot retention—a big problem earlier in the year—is in a relatively good position, but the service still needs to prepare for empty cockpits when the economy comes back.



F-117s photographed flying out of Nellis AFB for the first time in over a decade-

The small flying force of F-117s continues to come out of its secretive bubble and is now operating out of Nellis AFB in Las Vegas.



New aggressor squadron at Nellis Air Force Base will have both F-16s, F-35s-

The 65th Aggressor Squadron will be re-established in 2021 and it will feature newer F-16s to complement its F-35s.





Veterans

Check-in calls to new veterans could become a permanent VA program-

A new Veterans Affairs program requiring phone calls to all recently separated service members to discuss potential benefits and support services could be made into a permanent mandate for the department under plans being supported by lawmakers in the House and Senate.









