Headlines – November 6, 2020

News

Military absentee ballots are still coming in to battleground states-

As all eyes are on ballot counts in a handful of states, the military absentee ballot is getting more attention in the presidential election — particularly in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.



Proposed troop drawdown in Germany complicates plans to hand back military land-

U.S. European Command is still holding off on a years-old plan to return numerous military sites to Germany as it examines whether the facilities will be needed “in response to the strategic shift in the security environment,” EUCOM said.



How the Hatch Act changes after Election Day-

The Hatch Act continues to restrict federal employee political behavior no matter the time of year, but what constitutes a Hatch Act violation for most employees changes after Election Day, according to an advisory issued Nov. 4 by the Office of Special Counsel.





Business

BAE building new campus for recently acquired GPS business-

BAE Systems announced Nov. 5 it is investing more than $100 million in new infrastructure to support its navigation and sensor systems business, which was acquired from Collins Aerospace over the summer.



U.S. Air Force awards ABMS contracts to another 24 vendors-

The U.S. Air Force has awarded 24 companies new contracts for its Advanced Battle Management System, according to a Nov. 4 contract announcement from the Pentagon.



Navy inks $9.4B contract for two Columbia-class nuclear missile submarines-

The U.S. Navy announced Nov. 5 it had inked a $9.47 billion contract with builder General Dynamics Electric Boat for the full construction cost of the lead boat of the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, as well as advanced procurement money for the second boat, the future USS Wisconsin.



Trump administration advances $2.9 billion drone sale to UAE – sources-

The U.S. State Department gave Congress notification it plans to sell 18 sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth as much as $2.9 billion, people briefed on the notification said.



General Dynamics teams with Klas Telecom, DTech Labs on expeditionary networks-

Data and network encryption program engineers at General Dynamics are teaming up with Klas Telecom and DTech Labs in support of their expeditionary networking platforms, partnerships that potentially could result in a new satellite communication suite for the U.S. Army’s Expeditionary Signals Battalion-Enhanced (ESB-E) units.



European Union erects legal hoops for outsiders to join defense programs-

European Union officials in Brussels are setting up a labyrinth of rules for non-bloc countries and their companies to join defense-cooperation projects under the PESCO framework.



Germany approves ‘Quadriga’ Eurofighters-

Germany has approved the procurement of additional Eurofighter combat aircraft for the Luftwaffe under the country’s Project Quadriga procurement plan.





Defense

Will U.S. Army change the size of the infantry squad? A new study is looking at it-

The U.S. Army is conducting a study to determine whether it should change the size of its infantry squads as it adds “Next Generation” technology to the force’s elemental fighting unit.



Space Force is now in charge of the secret X-37B space plane-

The U.S. Space Force has created a unit dedicated solely to orbital warfare — and it includes the secret experimental X-37B space plane.





Veterans

More veterans ran for Congress this year than in 2018. Here’s how the races went-

More veterans ran for seats or sought reelection to Congress this year than in 2018, but the overall number of vets in the House and Senate is likely to show little change, according to as-yet incomplete results from the Nov. 3 elections.









