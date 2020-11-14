Northrop Grumman awarded additional resupply missions to ISS

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman has been awarded two additional missions by NASA under the Commercial Resupply Services contract-2 (CRS-2) with launches occurring in 2023.

Northrop Grumman will deliver a combined total of approximately 16,500 lbs. of cargo to the International Space Station during these missions.

As a trusted and reliable partner to NASA, Northrop Grumman has played a critical role in keeping the International Space Station operational since 2014,” said Frank DeMauro, vice president and general manager, tactical space systems, Northrop Grumman. “With these additional flights to the orbiting laboratory, we will provide services to both NASA and our commercial partners and continue to use Cygnus not as just a cargo delivery and disposal vehicle, but as a platform for science and technology research, and development opportunities.”

For the additional missions, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft will be carried into orbit by the company’s Antares launch vehicle from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia. The company is currently providing resupply services to the station through the CRS-2 contract which began in 2016. Under this contract and the CRS-1 contract, Northrop Grumman has provided more than 150,000 lbs. of cargo logistics for the station.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact