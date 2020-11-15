Northrop Grumman enhances alliance security with delivery of fifth NATO RQ-4D Phoenix

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman successfully ferried the fifth NATO Alliance RQ-4D Ground Surveillance aircraft, via a non-stop transatlantic flight.

The RQ-4D aircraft departed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from Palmdale, Calif., and landed nearly 20 hours later on Nov. 12 at Sigonella Air Base, , Italy.

The air vehicle is the last of five NATO RQ-4D aircraft, thus completing deliveries to the Main Operating Base of the NATO AGS system of systems comprised of aircraft, ground and support segments. Work remains to complete Handover of the AGS System to the NATO AGS Force.

“Once the NATO AGS system achieves Handover, NATO Commanders will have greater flexibility and redundancy to support the mission of protecting ground troops, civilian populations and international borders in peacetime and times of conflict as well as humanitarian missions during natural disasters,” said Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager, autonomous systems, Northrop Grumman.

The NATO AGS RQ-4D is based on the U.S. Air Force wide area surveillance Global Hawk. The high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned NATO AGS system, which includes the multi-platform radar technology insertion program radar, provides leading-edge intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability that is able to deliver near real-time situational awareness 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Led by Northrop Grumman, the NATO industry team is comprised of companies from across NATO’s member nations, including Leonardo, Airbus, and Kongsberg and other defense companies from all AGS Procuring Nations.









