Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

NetCentric Technology LLC, Wall, N.J., has been awarded a $379,785,967 cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price and cost-reimbursement contract for engineering and operations services for all of Kirtland Air Force Base’s civil engineer services. This includes general management, engineering, emergency management, operations and installation management. These services compromise the day-to-day base operations and maintenance functions. Work will be performed at Kirtland AFB, N.M., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive fair opportunity selection with four offers received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $51,149,172 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to contract FA8675-20-C-0033 for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) production program. This modification provides for the procurement and upgrade of test environment/equipment for AMRAAM production capacity. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed January 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Norway, Denmark, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, Slovakia, Poland, Netherlands, Kuwait, Qatar and Spain. Air Force fiscal 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $16,717,336; Navy fiscal 2020 weapons procurement funds in the amount of $11,552,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $22,879,836 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missile Systems Co., Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $9,703,375 firm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to contract FA8675-20-C-0033 for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) production baseline rocket motors. This contract modification provides for the production of Air Force baseline rocket motors for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) countries Norway and Chile. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed May 14, 2023. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Mass., is awarded $133,473,389 in options under modification P00015 to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00030-19-C-0001 to provide research into the applications of technologies to meet guidance requirements for operations on the Common Missile Compartment for the U.S. Columbia-class program and the United Kingdom Dreadnought-class program; provide specialized technical knowledge and support for the hypersonic guidance, navigation and control application; and provide technical and engineering services to support the guidance, navigation and control system that will support the Navy’s hypersonic flight experiments. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., (81 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (19 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. The contract will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,564,000; operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,052,904; and research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,382,077. United Kingdom funds in the amount of $5,572,000 will also be used, and will be obligated at the time of award. Funds in the amount of $14,052,904 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Conn., is awarded a $43,662,006 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification exercising the third option year (of four option years) under contract N00024-18-C-4301 to staff and operate a Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department at Naval Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut, in support of returning mission ready submarines to the fleet. This contract modification would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $163,806,220. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The services under this contract support requirement on operational nuclear powered submarines assigned to New London. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $23,067,358 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for additional fiscal 2021 development studies, design efforts and material for Virginia-class submarines. This contract modification provides additional development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarine design and design improvements. The contractor will continue development studies, design efforts and procurement of material required to fully evaluate new technologies for Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in McLeansville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $19,531,096 modification (P00028) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N61340-17-C-0014. This modification is for the production and delivery of one 2F211 S/N 5 aircrew procedures trainer device, associated technical data and proposal preparation in support of the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System program. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,531,096 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies, Portsmouth, R.I., is awarded a $14,447,483 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-6423 for the lifetime buy of MK54 Lightweight Torpedo MOD 0 torpedo components. This contract involves purchases for the government of the United Kingdom under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Towcester, United Kingdom (60 percent); and Portsmouth, R.I., (40 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2023. The Special Defense Acquisition Fund amount of $14,447,483 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $13,330,049 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2301 for littoral combat ship (LCS) industrial post-delivery availability support for USS Savannah (LCS 28). Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (80 percent); and Pittsfield, Mass., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., is awarded an $8,419,297 definitive bridge contract containing cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only provisions. This contract provides services and supplies for the operation of the Naval Array Technical Support Center facility. Work will be performed in Newport, R.I., and is expected to be completed in March 2021. This contract includes an option, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $14,858,959 and would extend the period of performance to June 2021. Service Cost Center funding in the amount of $4,475,297 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-21-C-0106).





U.S. Army

LOC Performance,* Plymouth, Mich., was awarded a $76,078,977 firm-fixed-price contract for Bradley engineering change kits, spare parts kits and heavy-duty lifting slings. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 7, 2023. Fiscal 2021 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $76,078,977 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-F-0034).



MD Helicopters Inc., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $34,042,295 modification (P00039) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0038 for logistics support for the Afghanistan Air Force MD-530F aircraft fleet. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz.; and Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Afghanistan Security Forces (Army) funds in the amount of $34,042,295 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $24,157,000 modification (P00015) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0024 for logistics support for the AH-64D/E Apache attack helicopter. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2025. Fiscal 2021 Army working capital funds in the amount of $24,157,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



BFBC LLC, Bozeman, Mont., was awarded a $9,296,798 modification (P00008) to contract W912PL-20-C-0002 to redesign and construct 13 automatic vehicle sliding bollard style gates within the Yuma 10/27 secondary wall. Work will be performed in Yuma, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2021. Fiscal 2010 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $9,296,798 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

R S Microwave Co. Inc., Butler, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $22,951,660 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for filters. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is New Jersey, with a Nov. 12, 2023, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7MX-21-D-0015).



US Foods Inc., Raleigh, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $17,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 97-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina and Virginia, with a Feb. 23, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-21-D-3302).



PDS Consultants Inc., Sparta, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $15,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for optical lenses. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is New Jersey, with a Nov. 12, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-21-D-0006).



McRae Industries Inc.,* Mt. Gilead, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $7,940,873 modification (P00007) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-18-D-1011) with four one-year option periods for hot-weather combat boots. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a Nov. 13, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact