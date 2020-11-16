Headlines – November 16, 2020

Advertisement

News

Esper replacement Chris Miller tells US troops: ‘It’s time to come home’-

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller shared his first message with U.S. troops on Nov. 13 after being appointed by President Trump this week: “It’s time to come home.”



McConnell warns Trump against troop drawdown in Afghanistan-

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fired a warning shot Monday against withdrawing more U.S. troops from Afghanistan, even as the Pentagon is preparing an order to do so.



Israel, at behest of U.S., killed al Qaeda’s deputy in a drive-by attack in Iran-

Israeli agents acting at the behest of American officials killed al-Qaeda’s second-in-command in August, in a brazen drive-by shooting in Iran’s capital, according to a senior U.S. official.



Two killed in explosion at Connecticut VA hospital-

Two people were killed in an explosion at VA hospital in West Haven, Conn., on Nov. 13, Veterans Affairs officials said.



Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: source-

President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran’s main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a U.S. official said on Monday.





Business

Iron Dome batteries activated to fill cruise missile defense gap-

The Army has activated two air defense artillery batteries at Fort Bliss, Texas, that will evaluate the Iron Dome system for possible integration into the Army’s air-and missile defense architecture, according to a Nov. 13 statement from the service.



Hanwha, Kongsberg team up to bolster Australia’s K9 howitzers-

Hanwha Defense Australia has announced a partnership with Kongsberg Defence Australia to integrate command, control, communication and computing technology into the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the K10 ammunition resupply vehicle.



QinetiQ delivers armed scout robot to Army: RCV-L-

Robot-builder QinetiQ formally delivered the first of four experimental Robotic Combat Vehicles (Light) to the Army on Nov. 5, the company has announced. They will be used alongside four Textron-built RCV-Mediums in field tests.





Defense

Senate weighs in on Space Force transfers, procurement-

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s version of the fiscal 2021 defense spending bill looks to continue shaping the young Space Force with provisions on personnel and acquisition.



Lawmakers want U.S. Army to quicken purchase of Arctic-capable vehicles-

Senate appropriators want the Army to move more quickly to buy vehicles capable of operating in the Arctic, according to its version of the fiscal 2021 defense spending bill released Nov. 10.



What a Flournoy Pentagon could mean for the Air Force-

Michèle A. Flournoy, the former under secretary of defense for policy, has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as defense secretary once the presumptive President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.



U.S. Army aims to convert Navy missiles for remote-launched strikes-

If experiments prove out, one soldier-operator will be able to pour fires from diverse launchers onto a target.



From the Halls of Montezuma to infinity and beyond: now introducing Space Marines-

As if 2020 hasn’t brought us enough surprises, U.S. Space Command announced on Nov. 13 that the U.S. military can now count Space Marines among its ranks … or something along those lines.





Veterans

Navy faces lawsuit for allegedly falsely denying retirement disability claims-

A class-action lawsuit is accusing the U.S. Navy of unlawfully denying military disability retirement benefits to more than 16,000 Navy and Marine Corps veterans for more than 15 years.









