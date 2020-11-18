NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts arrive at space station

Advertisement

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience successfully docked to the International Space Station at 11:01 p.m., EST, Nov. 16, transporting NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

When the hatches open about 1:10 a.m., Nov. 17, the Crew-1 astronauts will join Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins of NASA, and station Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of Roscosmos, who arrived at the station Oct. 14.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission lifted off , Nov. 15, at 7:27 p.m. on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission is the first of six certified, crew missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as a part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.









