Headlines – November 20, 2020

News

Acting SecDef, service secretaries exposed to COVID-19 after top civilian tests positive-

A top Pentagon civilian has tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with a foreign dignitary — who may have also exposed Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, as well as the top civilians from the Air Force, Navy and Army, Defense News has learned.



Somalis worry about potential U.S. troop withdrawal from their fragile country-

Lawmakers and military officials in Somalia say the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country would be disastrous and could embolden al-Shabab and other terrorist groups.



Accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike-

An accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by Washington this week, has rattled both allies and adversaries. There are fears of worsening violence and regional chaos, which some say could embolden the local Islamic State affiliate to regroup and perhaps even try to build another “caliphate.”





Business

Turkey in talks with South Korea to salvage Altay tank program-

Turkish procurement and military officials as well as teams from a private manufacturer have been negotiating with a South Korean company to recover a program riddled with delays for the production of the country’s first indigenous new-generation main battle tank.



GM Defense conducting nationwide search for new president-

GM Defense President David Albritton is headed to Amazon so the company is conducting a nationwide search for a new president, according to a GM spokesperson.



Army is hunting for a new all-electric light recon vehicle-

The Army is searching for defense contractors to furnish the service with an off-the-shelf squad reconnaissance vehicle to complement its growing fleet of next-generation ground combat vehicles.



Lockheed, U.S. government offer to sell 40 F-35As to Swiss air force-

U.S. government and Lockheed Martin submitted a proposal to the Swiss government offering up to 40 F-35A aircraft and a sustainment and training program.





Defense

Here’s how bad military’s aircraft readiness has gotten-

For years, the military’s critics have raised alarms about its aircraft readiness, and whether concerning numbers of airplanes and helicopters have not been ready to fly.



Military pay raise at risk in dispute over bases named for Confederate officers-

An annual defense policy measure that has passed Congress every year since the Kennedy administration is in danger of cratering next month over a move by Democrats to rename military bases, such as Fort Benning, that are named after Confederate officers.



U.S. Army preps to rework modernization priorities if future budget top line drops-

The U.S. Army is preparing for the possibility of defense budget top lines dropping, which would mean some modernization priorities could take a hit to save the most critical future capabilities in development, according to the Army’s G-8 chief, who is in charge of planning, developing and resourcing programs.





Veterans

Thousands of veterans eligible for discharge reviews after Army settles lawsuit-

Tens of thousands of former soldiers could be eligible to have their discharges reviewed by the Army following a lawsuit settlement announced Nov. 18.









