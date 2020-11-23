SpaceX launches Sentinel-6 satellite from VAFB

Advertisement

Team Vandenberg launched the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite Nov. 21, at 9:17 a.m., PST, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.

The Sentinel-6 is the first of two identical satellites to head into Earth orbit five years apart to continue sea level observations for at least the next decade.

Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander was the space launch commander for this mission.

“The Western Range is excited to provide the opportunity for this unique launch,” said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. “Working together with NASA and SpaceX to provide a successful launch takes planning and teamwork and I am proud of the work my 30th Space Wing members have done today. The technology from this satellite will provide critical data for scientific research and lay the framework for future generations to study the ocean.”

The 30th Space Wing’s primary responsibilities include maintaining and operating the Western Range, providing mission assurance, safeguarding the public and ensuring minimal environmental impact so we can provide services, facilities and range safety control for the execution of DOD, civilian and commercial launches.









Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact