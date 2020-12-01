Arlington National Cemetery announces Wreaths Across America event update

Advertisement

Arlington National Cemetery and Wreaths Across America, along with their partners the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard”, will safely lay and recover approximately 267,000 wreaths to honor our nation’s heroes and their family members this December.

This plan will balance security, health and safety requirements with the desire to allow limited in-person participation. Therefore, family pass holders of those interred at ANC and Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home Cemetery will be able to lay wreaths in person at designated times. Members of the general public can take part in this year’s National Wreath Day in a virtual setting.

This plan enables ANC to preserve their capability to execute their primary mission to bury our nation’s service members and their eligible family members with the honor and dignity the American people have come to expect from Arlington National Cemetery.

Event schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 13: Family pass holders only will be welcomed to lay wreaths at their loved ones’ graves from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cemetery will be closed to the general public.

Monday through Friday, Dec. 14-18: The cemetery will be closed to the general public, enabling the MDW and TOG soldiers to safely place wreaths on graves while ANC simultaneously conducts over 100 funerals during the week. Family pass holders are welcome to visit the cemetery daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to place their private flowers or wreaths.

Saturday, Dec. 19: A small group of Wreaths Across America team members will place wreaths in a designated section of the cemetery, and the National Wreath Day event will be broadcast for the public to experience. The broadcast link and time will be available closer to the event. Family pass holders are welcome to visit the cemetery from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to place their private flowers or wreaths.

During the week of Dec. 13-19, the cemetery will be closed to the general public.

Sunday, Dec. 20: The cemetery will re-open to the public. Visitors are welcome to place graveside tributes of privately purchased flowers or wreaths in accordance with our floral policy, located on the cemetery website at: www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Funerals/After-the-Funeral/Floral-Wreath-Tributes-at-Gravesite.

Arlington National Cemetery is complying with the Department of Defense directives and supplemental “Force Health Protection Guidance for the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak,” and with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for this virus. The health protection of our workforce and our visitors is a top priority, and ANC maintains our commitment to honor the nation’s veterans who rest on these iconic grounds.

Visit their website for the most updated visitor information, the virtual event broadcast link, and COVID-19 policies and procedures at www.arlingtoncemetery.mil or @ArlingtonNatl, or contact the call center at 877-907-8585.









