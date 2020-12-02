Headlines – December 1, 2020

Advertisement

News

Defense bill snagged in Trump’s war on social media protections-

With congressional talks close to finalizing this year’s defense policy bill, lawmakers are wrestling with the Trump administration’s last-minute demand to include language to overhaul the tech industry’s prized liability shield.





Business

US clears weapon sales for Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Croatia, Canada, Brazil and South Korea-

The U.S. State Department on Dec. 1 cleared six Foreign Military Sales cases, potentially worth a combined total of $1.55 billion.



Five questions with the deputy director of DISA’s contracting arm-

Mass telework brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has made 2020 a busy year for the Defense Information Systems Agency.



Japan awards Kongsberg another follow-on contract for Joint Strike Missiles-

Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace announced on 1 December that it has signed an NOK820 million (USD92.4 million) follow-on contract to provide additional precision-guided Joint Strike Missiles (JSMs) for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF’s) growing fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters.



Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for FMS C-130J work-

Lockheed Martin has been awarded USD1.4 billion to support future Foreign Military Sales work on the C-130J Hercules through to Nov. 30, 2030.



Raytheon awarded $235.6M for production of Silent Knight Radar-

Raytheon has been awarded a $235.6 million multi-year contract for production and delivery of the Silent Knight Radar for U.S. Special Operations Command, according to the Pentagon.



Oshkosh nabs $911M for JLTVs for U.S., Lithuania, Brazil, Macedonia-

Oshkosh Defense inked two deals $911 million this week to deliver Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to the U.S. and overseas partners.





Defense

Navy grounds new Fire Scout helicopter drone after back-to-back mishaps-

The Navy has paused operations for all of its new MQ-8C Fire Scouts after two of the unmanned helicopters were involved in separate accidents less than a week apart.





Veterans

Remains of 36 more Korean War service members identified over year period-

Dozens of U.S. soldiers who went missing during the Korean War have been found and identified in the past year, but the search has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.



Former SEAL, non-profit sue VA over new rules restricting caregiver benefits-

A former Navy SEAL and a veterans’ non-profit are suing the Department of Veterans Affairs for restricting disabled veterans’ access to benefits and caregivers.



VA reports more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths among patients in November-

Veterans Affairs officials reported more than 1,000 new deaths related to coronavirus in November, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic so far for department medical centers.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact