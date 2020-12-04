Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., was awarded a $662,216,798 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-2115 for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (74 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (26 percent). Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $662,216,798 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., was awarded a $482,417,574 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2106 for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (66 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (34 percent). Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $482,417,574 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. – San Diego, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $100,040,336 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Comstock (LSD 45) fiscal 2021 docking selected restricted availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Comstock (LSD 45). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $128,231,287. This is a Chief of Naval Operations scheduled docking selected restricted availability. This is also a “long-term” availability and was solicited on a coast-wide (West coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) ($92,686,556; 92.6 percent); 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) ($7,164,015; 7.2 percent); and Navy working capital funds ($189,767; 0.2 percent), will be obligated at the time of award, of which, $7,164,015 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website. Two offers were received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-20-R-4405. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4405).



Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $90,264,588 firm-fixed-price contract for 23 Submarine High Data Rate (SubHDR) antenna systems. The SubHDR antenna system is used to provide submarines with high capacity communications. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $90,264,588 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., (26 percent); South Deerfield, Mass., (22 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (18 percent); Fairfield, N.J., (14 percent); Woodland Hills, Calif., (7 percent); Stow, Mass., (5 percent); Torrance, Calif., (4 percent); and Portsmouth, N.H., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2024. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N00039-21-C-5002).



Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $18,000,000 modification (P00009) against previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0103. This modification exercises an option to continue providing technical analysis, engineering and integration services for various systems and sub systems in support of the V-22 aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50 percent); and Philadelphia, Penn., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., was awarded a $49,914,895 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the modernization of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance science and technology research and development. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 2, 2023. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-21-D-0001).



Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $21,609,821 firm-fixed-price contract to procure commercial Bell 407, 412, 429, 505 and Huey II basic aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2021. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-F-0159).



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., was awarded a $21,207,400 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging, construction dredging and high spot removal. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 operation and maintenance (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $21,207,400 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-C-0005).



Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $19,291,368 modification (P00030) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0025 to procure 120mm M865A1 new production cartridges for 120mm tank training ammunition. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minn., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $19,291,368 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Panacea Group LLC,* Seymour, Wisc., was awarded a $9,900,000 modification (P0004) to contract W911SA-19-D-2002 for sustainment, modernization and improvement projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2023. The U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, N.C., is the contracting activity (W911SA-19-D-2002).





U.S. Air Force

A-Tech Corp., Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $29,105,543 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Survivability, Attribution, and Self-Sensing Integrated Experiment (SASSIE) program. This contract provides for onboard spacecraft self-sensing, attribution and autonomous operations capabilities for tactical and strategic missions. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be completed March 11, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $699,206 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-21-C-0002).

