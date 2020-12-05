Air Force to field interim enhancements to KC-46 Remote Vision System

Advertisement

After reviewing data from demonstration flights that occurred this past summer, the Air Force has decided to implement interim improvements to the KC-46 Remote Visual System, known as “Enhanced Remote Vision System,” or ERVS.

Implementation of ERVS will not add any risk to the on-time fielding of RVS 2.0, the agreed to final solution to resolve Category 1 deficiencies associated with the current RVS, and will be done at no additional cost to the government.

The ERVS updates will include software-only improvements to help fix image distortion issues and tailor the display for each user’s specific vision characteristics on the fielded remote vision system on KC-46 aircraft. These updates are expected to be completed in late 2021.

“The implementation of ERVS will provide some benefit to our Total Force boom operators in the near-term, but most importantly will not delay the fielding of RVS 2.0,” said Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command. “Installing RVS 2.0 onto our growing KC-46 fleet directly supports my priority of advancing warfighting capabilities to maximize full-spectrum readiness and generate the credible capacity required to project the Joint Force.”

RVS 2.0 is designed to be the comprehensive solution to issues identified with the existing KC-46 Remote Vision System. It will include 4K color cameras with proper viewing geometry, air refueling operator stations with larger screens, a distance range finder for refueling aircraft distance measurement, and boom assistance augmented reality. Initial fielding of the system is expected in late 2023.









