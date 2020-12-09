Thunderbirds releases updated 2021 show schedule

Advertisement

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have released their updated 2021 air show schedule that includes three shows in California.

Good news for residents of Aerospace Valley as the Thunderbirds will be in Lancaster, Calif., Oct. 23-24, for the Los Angeles County Air Show.

Other California air shows include Sept. 25-26 at Mather, Calif., for the California Capital Air Show; and Oct. 3-31 in Salinas for the California International Air Show.

The Thunderbirds have the privilege and responsibility to perform for people all around the world, displaying the pride, precision and professionalism of American Airmen. In every hour-long demonstration, the team combines years of training and experience with an attitude of excellence to showcase what the Air Force is all about.

The sharply choreographed, drill-style ground ceremony kicks off the demonstration by showcasing the attention to detail and esprit de corps that defines our enlisted members. As the jets take to the skies and fly only a few feet from wingtip to wingtip, the crowd gets a glimpse of the awesome skills and capabilities that all fighter pilots must possess. The solo pilots integrate their own loud and proud routine, exhibiting some of the maximum capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon – the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet.

2021 Show Season Schedule

Feb. 14: Daytona Beach, Fla. – “Daytona 500?

April 17-18: Cocoa Beach, Fla. – “Cocoa Beach Air Show”

April 24-25: Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. – “Thunder and Lightning over Arizona”

May 1-2: St. Joseph, Mo. – “Sound of Speed Airshow and 139AW Open House”

May 8-9: Barksdale AFB, La. – “Defenders of Liberty Air and Space Show”

May 27: Colorado Springs, Colo. – “USAFA Graduation 2021 Flyover”

May 30-31: Wantagh, N.Y. – “Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach”

June 5-6: Smyrna, Tenn. – “The Great Tennessee Airshow”

June 12-13: Fairchild AFB, Wash. – “Inland Northwest Skyfest 2021″

June 19-20: Tinker AFB, Okla. – “Star Spangled Salute Air and Space Show”

July 3-4: Traverse City, Mich. – “National Cherry Festival Airshow”

July 10-11: Dayton, Ohio – “Dayton Airshow”

July 24-25: Milwaukee, Wisc. – “Milwaukee Air and Water Show”

July 28: F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo. – “Cheyenne Frontier Days”

July 31-August 1: McMinnville, Ore. – “Oregon International Airshow”

August 14-15: Westfield, Mass. – “Westfield International Airshow”

August 18: Atlantic City, N.J. – “Thunder Over The Boardwalk Airshow”

August 28-29: Boise, Idaho – “Gowen Thunder 2021 Open House And Airshow”

September 4-6: Cleveland, Ohio – “Cleveland National Air Show”

September 11-12: Portsmouth, N.H. – “Peace Open House”

September 18-19: Reno, Nev. – “National Championship Air Races”

September 25-26: Mather, Calif. – “California Capital Airshow”

October 2-3: San Juan, Puerto Rico – “2021 Puerto Rico International Airshow”

October 9-10: Houston, Texas – “Wings Over Houston Airshow”

October 16-17: Sanford, Fla. – “Central Florida Air and Space Show”

October 23-24: Lancaster, Calif. – “Los Angeles County Air Show”

October 30-31: Salinas, Calif. – “California International Airshow”









