Headlines – December 14, 2020

News

Senate sends massive defense bill to Trump-

The Senate on Dec. 11 voted overwhelmingly and on a bipartisan basis to send President Donald Trump a final defense authorization bill for fiscal 2021.



U.S. conducts strike on Taliban amid drawdown, negotiations-

Even as American military leaders are drawing down the number of troops in Afghanistan, U.S. forces conducted a strike against the Taliban on Dec. 10, the command overseeing operations in the region announced.





Business

Airbus prepares for ‘Eurodrone’ contract signing in early 2021-

The cogs are churning for the four-nation Eurodrone unmanned aerial system program, with a development contract approved last month and formal contract signing expected early next year, an Airbus official said Dec. 9.



DISA releases final solicitation for $11 billion IT contract-

The U.S Defense Information Systems Agency released its final solicitation for a highly anticipated IT consolidation contract that is potentially worth billions of dollars.



Despite progress, industry faces ‘very tough roadmap’ to field FCAS by 2040-

After the decade that has been the year 2020, it may seem like 2040 is centuries away. But for Airbus, the scheduled in-service date for Europe’s next-generation combat aircraft and weapon system feels just around the corner.



General Atomics’ new compact, high-powered lasers-

General Atomics is so confident in a unique technology they say solves the heat and weight problems found in rival laser designs that they’re making it the core of two distinctly different projects.



Lockheed Martin: AI, data analytics will transform Navy ship, aircraft repairs-

Sailors will soon spend more time focused on the mission and less on aircraft and ship repairs with a new information system driven by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, Lockheed Martin said in a Dec. 9 release.





Defense

As term winds down, Trump shifts Pentagon line of succession-

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Dec. 10 changing the line of succession at the Pentagon, clarifying who would take charge of the defense department in case of an emergency.



Timing on defense bill veto could cause problems for Congress, military-

The fate of dozens of military pay authorizations, Pentagon reform plans and new program starts now depends on whether President Donald Trump will follow through on his public promises to block a $740.5 billion defense authorization bill over a non-military complaint.



Five things to know about Lloyd Austin, Biden’s Pentagon pick-

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to be Defense secretary, is seeking to put a history-making cap on a 40-year career that already saw him breaking several barriers along the way.



Supreme Court rules rape cases before 2006 may be prosecuted, overturning military court-

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the rape convictions of three Air Force airmen, reversing a ruling from the military’s top court dismissing their cases because they fell outside the statute of limitations.



Navy plans to retire 48 ships during 2022-2026-

The Navy’s 30-year shipbuilding plan, released Dec. 10, announced the names of 48 ships scheduled to be decommissioned or, in the case of Military Sealift Command Ships, placed out of service, during the fiscal years 2022 through 2026.





Veterans

Major veterans groups call for VA secretary’s ouster following damning report-

A day after the Veterans Affairs Inspector General blasted VA Secretary Robert Wilkie for his handling of a sexual assault allegation at a department hospital, most of the country’s major veterans organizations called for his immediate firing, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership.



Biden’s VA secretary pick promises to ‘fight like hell’ for veterans and their families-

Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Denis McDonough pledged Dec. 11 to “fight like hell to give our veterans and their families the health care, respect and dignity they deserve” if confirmed to the post by lawmakers next year.









