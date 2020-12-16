Headlines – December 16, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. Navy is investigating a potential LCS class-wide design flaw-

Repeated failures in the propulsion train on the Freedom-class littoral combat ships Little Rock and Detroit have raised the specter of a class-wide design flaw that could trigger an expensive reworking of a crucial component on 17 of the Navy’s small surface combatants.



Trump weighs executive order for ill veterans who served at toxic ‘black goo’ base-

President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to help veterans who became ill after they deployed to a toxic base in Uzbekistan after the 9/11 attacks.





Business

Oshkosh buys Pratt Miller for $115M-

Joint Light Tactical Vehicle-maker Oshkosh Defense announced it has agreed to buy engineering company Pratt Miller, which brings with it artificial intelligence, autonomy and robotics expertise.



Space Force selects new prototype consortium manager-

The U.S. Space Force has found a new manager for its expanded prototyping organization — the Space Enterprise Consortium — which will oversee $12 billion in awards for space-related projects over the next 10 years.



COVID delays delivery of BAE’s MPF light tank-

The pandemic has disrupted a second BAE Systems armored vehicle program, this time delaying deliveries of prototype Mobile Protected Firepower vehicles to the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg.



South Korea to acquire Sikorsky’s MH-60R Seahawk-

South Korea has agreed to purchase the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter to build its fleet of maritime helicopters, choosing the U.S. model over the AW159 Wildcat, a British multi-mission helicopter from Leonardo.



Boeing awarded U.S. Navy contract for New Zealand P-8 training-

The U.S. Navy recently awarded Boeing a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract, valued at $109 million, to provide P-8A Poseidon training for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), the company said in a Dec. 14 release.





Defense

Air Force slashes reenlistment bonuses due to COVID overmanning-

Some enlisted airmen in 37 undermanned and vital career fields will be eligible for bonuses if they choose to re-enlist in fiscal 2021, the Air Force said Dec. 10.



Gremlins program optimistic about next tests after drones fail to dock-

Dynetics and its partners are planning next steps for the Gremlins drone swarming program after the aircraft failed to dock with a C-130 in recent flight tests.



Navy unveils warrant officer specialty to operate MQ-25 Stingray refueling drones-

The Navy has unveiled a new warrant officer specialty for those who will be operating the MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based refueling drone.



Space Force plans to nearly triple in size in second year, could accept Army, Navy transfers-

The U.S. Space Force plans to almost triple in size and add a Reserve element in 2021, the service’s top general said Dec. 15 as the newest military branch neared its first birthday.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact