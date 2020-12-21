Headlines – December 21, 2020

Advertisement

News

Rockets fired at Baghdad Green Zone in ‘terrorist act,’ Iraq says-

A rocket attack on Baghdad’s diplomatic Green Zone the night of Dec. 20 was “a terrorist act” that undermines Iraq’s international reputation, the country’s president says.



U.S. troops leaving Somalia for elsewhere in East Africa, AFRICOM chief says-

American troops leaving Somalia are moving to other bases in East Africa, wrote U.S. Africa Command chief Gen. Stephen Townsend in a statement on Dec. 19.





Business

Air Force opened criminal probe after a Lockheed F-35 grounding-

Air Force and Pentagon investigators opened a criminal probe of Lockheed Martin in 2016 over faulty coolant line tubing inside F-35 jets after 57 were either temporarily grounded or required production line fixes, according to officials confirming the previously undisclosed inquiry.



Solicitation for Bradley replacement offers flexibility for foreign participation-

The request for proposals from industry for the U.S. Army’s optionally manned fighting vehicle, or OMFV, intended to replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle, has hit the street and allows for greater flexibility for foreign companies to compete.



Lockheed Martin to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4 billion-

Lockheed Martin agreed to acquire the defense industry supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.



This mini vertical launch system can give small ships and trucks huge firepower-

The modular launchers bring the very capable Joint Air-to-Ground Missile, and possibly more, to light vehicles and small patrol ships.





Defense

U.S. military is scrambling to understand the aviation crash risk from a new 5G sale-

As part of a broader move to boost the 5G industry in the United States, the Federal Communications Commission on Dec. 8 began auctioning a portion of C-band electromagnetic spectrum, a move the committee’s chairman, Ajit Pai, celebrated as “a big day for American consumers and U.S. leadership in 5G.”



Pentagon memo maps out plan to expand diversity in the force-

The Pentagon has endorsed a new slate of initiatives to expand diversity within the ranks and reduce prejudice, calling for more aggressive efforts to recruit, retain and promote a more racially and ethnically diverse force, The Associated Press learned on Dec. 18.



U.S. Army plans next steps for Iron Dome missile defense-

The U.S. Army has adopted Iron Dome, the Israeli missile defense system that gained a strong reputation for its performance in the Gaza Strip.









