Wreaths Across America comes to Lancaster

On Dec. 18, 2020, a holiday tradition continued at the Lancaster Cemetery, despite the current pandemic and restrictions associated with the COVID-19 situation in California.

In previous years, hordes of volunteers arrive at the cemetery to place holiday wreaths on the graves of veterans’ final resting place as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

This year, a small group of volunteers took the place of the crowds – all masked and socially distanced – to place 1,014 wreaths.

The annual event is part of the nationwide program, Wreaths Across America that honors deceased veterans during the holiday season. The program honors deceased veterans during the holiday season, with more than 2,000 cemeteries participating. Ceremonies that normally take place on the third weekend of each December were canceled due to coronavirus safety protocols.

Wreaths Across America has grown to include the entire United States, Puerto Rico and 24 overseas cemeteries.













