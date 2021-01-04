Headlines – January 4, 2021

Advertisement

News

Carrier USS Nimitz will stay in Middle East after threats from Iran-

Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and its strike group will remain in the Middle East in the wake of threats from officials in the Iranian government on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon announced late Jan. 3.



U.S. conducts 2 New Year’s Day airstrikes on Somalia as troop withdrawal continues-

The U.S. conducted the first airstrikes of the New Year in Somalia as a sign of continuing support for the Mogadishu government against al-Shabaab insurgents as U.S. troops continue to pull out of the country, officials with U.S. Africa Command said.



The time to question election results has passed, all living defense secretaries say-

The time to question election results has passed, and there is no role for the military in changing them, all of the living former defense secretaries said.





Business

Space Force delays deal to ‘further evaluate’ contractor found to have acted fraudulently-

Facts uncovered in a Texas lawsuit prompted the military to review a $12 billion space technology program.



South Korea’s Hanwha partners with European firm to build M3 bridging vehicles-

The South Korean Army is set to deploy European amphibious bridging vehicles under licensed production to boost its operational capability across water obstacles.



Boeing nabs $189.3M for repair and support work on F-15 warning system-

Boeing was awarded a $189.3 million contract modification Dec. 31 for repairs and support equipment of the F-15’s Eagle Passive Active Warning and Survivability System.



U.S. foreign military sales broke records in 2020, and may grow more in 2021-

The United States approved a record number of foreign military sales in 2020, by its own accounting and that of arms industry observers.





Defense

Pentagon reinstates military travel restrictions amid vaccine rollout-

The majority of military installations have reinstated travel restrictions as COVID-19 case counts spike among military members and the federal government continues its rollout of the vaccine.



Army shares details on new electronic warfare units-

The Army has worked furiously to develop new electronic warfare capabilities for the force, rebuilding what it divested after the Cold War.



B-1s can make it to finish line, but big repairs will be common along the way-

The Air Force expects to have enough resources—money, spare parts, and maintainers—to keep the B-1B bomber flying safely at least until it can be replaced by the B-21, service officials said, now that Congress will let Air Forcee retire 17 of the most problem-prone Lancers in the inventory.









